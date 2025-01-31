Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodenartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingstablebar stoolWooden Table (c. 1953) by Hal BlakeleyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 809 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2763 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRoom and home poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21831482/room-and-home-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseZoar Wash Bench (c. 1941) by Angelo Bulonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088453/zoar-wash-bench-c-1941-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain licensePotted plants poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459048/potted-plants-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTable (c. 1953) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088912/table-c-1953-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licensePlant parenting poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459107/plant-parenting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChair (Arm) (1941) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087486/chair-arm-1941-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseCafe's picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13331096/cafes-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseCard Table (c. 1936) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064624/card-table-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseHaus co. Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14867034/haus-co-instagram-post-templateView licenseTable (1941) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088242/table-1941-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred aesthetic cafe interior backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12164532/editable-blurred-aesthetic-cafe-interior-backdropView licenseTable (Occasional) (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072009/table-occasional-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred aesthetic cafe interior backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12164774/editable-blurred-aesthetic-cafe-interior-backdropView licenseTable (c. 1953) by Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088915/table-c-1953-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred aesthetic cafe interior backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12164733/editable-blurred-aesthetic-cafe-interior-backdropView licenseSaddle (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088028/saddle-c-1941-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseFront desk decor, editable interior mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12707967/front-desk-decor-editable-interior-mockupView licenseCut Tin Picture Frame (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089387/cut-tin-picture-frame-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseModern furniture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379204/modern-furniture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseArm Chair (1941) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087314/arm-chair-1941-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseRetro home decor blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13508550/retro-home-decor-blog-banner-templateView licenseTable (probably 1937) by George Fairbankshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077549/table-probably-1937-george-fairbanksFree Image from public domain licenseDining table png sticker, Van Gogh's starry night mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705392/png-aesthetic-art-remixView licenseBench (1937) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073013/bench-1937-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseWooden chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990048/wooden-chair-element-set-remixView licenseWood Box (c. 1953) by Betty Jean Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088917/wood-box-c-1953-betty-jean-davisFree Image from public domain licenseWooden chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990017/wooden-chair-element-set-remixView licensePainted Wall-stand for Flowers, etc. (1939) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084177/painted-wall-stand-for-flowers-etc-1939-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346943/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCard Table (c. 1936) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064623/card-table-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseRamen open now poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379888/ramen-open-now-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBurse and Chalice Veil (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley and Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089053/burse-and-chalice-veil-c-1940-hal-blakeley-and-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseHome interior element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001114/home-interior-element-set-editable-designView licenseBaby's Shoe (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085361/babys-shoe-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseSlow bar poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12945437/slow-bar-poster-templateView licenseCricket (Foot Stool) (c. 1941) by Dan Zigerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087655/cricket-foot-stool-c-1941-dan-zigerFree Image from public domain licenseFlower arrangement Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379093/flower-arrangement-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJacket and Pants (c. 1938) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080344/jacket-and-pants-c-1938-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic postcard editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721649/aesthetic-postcard-editable-mockup-elementView licenseVestment Chest (1940) by Hal Blakeley and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087077/vestment-chest-1940-hal-blakeley-and-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license