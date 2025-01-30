rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bit and Countersink (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrock
Save
Edit Image
swordartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsknifephotoantique
Make Art Your Hobby poster template, editable text and design
Make Art Your Hobby poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597471/make-art-your-hobby-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Spur (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Spur (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086817/spur-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Kid's art class poster template, editable text and design
Kid's art class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597630/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Surgical instruments. Engraving by Andrew Bell.
Surgical instruments. Engraving by Andrew Bell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13982480/surgical-instruments-engraving-andrew-bellFree Image from public domain license
Flash tattoos poster template, editable design and text
Flash tattoos poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475065/flash-tattoos-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Hasps (1935/1942) by Broda
Hasps (1935/1942) by Broda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060812/hasps-19351942-brodaFree Image from public domain license
Horror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and text
Horror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092880/horror-movie-night-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Strap Hinges (c. 1936) by Rollington Campbell
Strap Hinges (c. 1936) by Rollington Campbell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071930/strap-hinges-c-1936-rollington-campbellFree Image from public domain license
Become the king poster template
Become the king poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777293/become-the-king-poster-templateView license
Bit (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynolds
Bit (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynolds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085431/bit-c-1940-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain license
Quality checked Instagram post template
Quality checked Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444911/quality-checked-instagram-post-templateView license
Surgical instruments, including saws, pliers and hammers. Coloured lithograph.
Surgical instruments, including saws, pliers and hammers. Coloured lithograph.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13968468/surgical-instruments-including-saws-pliers-and-hammers-coloured-lithographFree Image from public domain license
Unite & conquer poster template
Unite & conquer poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777588/unite-conquer-poster-templateView license
Bit with Curb (c. 1940) by Frank C Barks
Bit with Curb (c. 1940) by Frank C Barks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088950/bit-with-curb-c-1940-frank-barksFree Image from public domain license
Knight angel fantasy remix, editable design
Knight angel fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663845/knight-angel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Chandelier (c. 1941) by John H Tercuzzi
Chandelier (c. 1941) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087503/chandelier-c-1941-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Tattoos inspiration poster template, editable design and text
Tattoos inspiration poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21357485/tattoos-inspiration-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Bit (c. 1940) by A Regli
Bit (c. 1940) by A Regli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085435/bit-c-1940-regliFree Image from public domain license
Dragon poster template, editable design and text
Dragon poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475060/dragon-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Traité des maladies chirurgicales, et des opérations qui leur conviennent / mis au jour par M. Lesne.
Traité des maladies chirurgicales, et des opérations qui leur conviennent / mis au jour par M. Lesne.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13992619/image-paper-cartoon-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Cooking for beginners Instagram post template
Cooking for beginners Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444931/cooking-for-beginners-instagram-post-templateView license
Bit (c. 1940) by Gerald Transpota
Bit (c. 1940) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085441/bit-c-1940-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Flash tattoos Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable design
Flash tattoos Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424450/flash-tattoos-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView license
A collection of engravings, representing the most modern and approved instruments used in the practice of surgery : With…
A collection of engravings, representing the most modern and approved instruments used in the practice of surgery : With…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13990593/image-medicine-public-domain-scissorsFree Image from public domain license
Art class poster template, editable text
Art class poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713346/art-class-poster-template-editable-textView license
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrich
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085879/flat-iron-stand-c-1940-luther-wenrichFree Image from public domain license
Painting class poster template, editable text
Painting class poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713372/painting-class-poster-template-editable-textView license
Traité des maladies chirurgicales, et des opérations qui leur conviennent / mis au jour par M. Lesne.
Traité des maladies chirurgicales, et des opérations qui leur conviennent / mis au jour par M. Lesne.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13999737/image-paper-cartoon-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979594/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Clothes Pins (c. 1939) by Harley Kempter
Clothes Pins (c. 1939) by Harley Kempter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083124/clothes-pins-c-1939-harley-kempterFree Image from public domain license
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978467/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Diamondworks: various tools of the trade. Etching by Bénard after Lucotte.
Diamondworks: various tools of the trade. Etching by Bénard after Lucotte.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13996886/diamondworks-various-tools-the-trade-etching-benard-after-lucotteFree Image from public domain license
Demon facing a warrior fantasy remix, editable design
Demon facing a warrior fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664913/demon-facing-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
The interior of an engraver's workshop with diagrams of engraving tools below. Engraving by Defehrt.
The interior of an engraver's workshop with diagrams of engraving tools below. Engraving by Defehrt.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13974273/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Barbershop poster template, editable text and design
Barbershop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11998616/barbershop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Water Nozzle (1935/1942) by Marius Hansen
Water Nozzle (1935/1942) by Marius Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063765/water-nozzle-19351942-marius-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985504/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Tea Kettle (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrock
Tea Kettle (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086947/tea-kettle-c-1940-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978463/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Tools and equipment for the game of real tennis. Engraving by Benard after Lucotte.
Tools and equipment for the game of real tennis. Engraving by Benard after Lucotte.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14005511/image-paper-cartoon-public-domainFree Image from public domain license