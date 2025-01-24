Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingschairphotorocking chairBoston Rocker (1940) by Genevieve SherlockOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 887 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3028 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239359/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseBoston Rocker (c. 1940) by Genevieve Sherlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088988/boston-rocker-c-1940-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239362/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseEmpire Chair (American) (c. 1940) by Genevieve Sherlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085804/empire-chair-american-c-1940-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239352/watercolor-sofa-and-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseEmpire Chair (c. 1940) by Genevieve Sherlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085800/empire-chair-c-1940-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239350/watercolor-sofa-and-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseHitchcock Chair (c. 1940) by Genevieve Sherlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086070/hitchcock-chair-c-1940-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic living room interior remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803267/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView licenseHitchcock Chair (c. 1940) by Genevieve Sherlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086056/hitchcock-chair-c-1940-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseRocker (1940) by Violet Hartensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086615/rocker-1940-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseHitchcock Rocker (1935/1942) by David S De Vaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060859/hitchcock-rocker-19351942-david-vaultFree Image from public domain licenseActivated Summer Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView licenseRocker with Black Horse-hair Seat (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076780/rocker-with-black-horse-hair-seat-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseRelax Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-templateView licenseHitchcock Chair (1935/1942) by Genevieve Sherlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060857/hitchcock-chair-19351942-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain licenseVacation package Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703471/vacation-package-instagram-post-templateView licenseSide Chair (1935/1942) by Genevieve Sherlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062966/side-chair-19351942-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain licenseHouse party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598104/house-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHitchcock Rocker (c. 1936) by Lawrence Flynnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066393/hitchcock-rocker-c-1936-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon beach vacation watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613666/image-alligator-animal-representation-apparelView licenseHitchcock Chair (1935/1942) by Genevieve Sherlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060860/hitchcock-chair-19351942-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRocker (c. 1940) by Grace Thomashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086612/rocker-c-1940-grace-thomasFree Image from public domain licensePublic garden Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458265/public-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBoston Rocker (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078708/boston-rocker-c-1938-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain licenseBeach holiday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597191/beach-holiday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePlatform Rocker (c. 1940) by Ursula Lauderdalehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086482/platform-rocker-c-1940-ursula-lauderdaleFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Greece Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467021/visit-greece-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChair (1935/1942) by Genevieve Sherlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059531/chair-19351942-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain licenseWinter getaway Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723725/winter-getaway-instagram-story-templateView licenseHitchcock Chair (1935/1942) by Genevieve Sherlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060868/hitchcock-chair-19351942-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain licenseBeach party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703478/beach-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseRocking Armchair (c. 1940) by Georgine E Masonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086617/rocking-armchair-c-1940-georgine-masonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePitcher (1935/1942) by Genevieve Sherlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069449/pitcher-19351942-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStencilled Rocker (1938) by Lawrence Flynnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081790/stencilled-rocker-1938-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain license