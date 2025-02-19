Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsknifephotoantiquedaggerBootjack (c. 1940) by LeRoy GriffithOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 909 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3104 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHorror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092880/horror-movie-night-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseBootjack (c. 1940) by Doris Hollingsworthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088977/bootjack-c-1940-doris-hollingsworthFree Image from public domain licenseCrime book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14679751/crime-book-cover-templateView licenseBootjack (c. 1939) by Claude Marshallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082751/bootjack-c-1939-claude-marshallFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495060/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1939) by Howard Lumbardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082755/bootjack-c-1939-howard-lumbardFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11119636/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1939) by Gordon Sanbornhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082754/bootjack-c-1939-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495062/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1942) by Helen Hobarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088473/bootjack-c-1942-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain licensePaper craft leaf background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157759/paper-craft-leaf-background-editable-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1937) by Salvatore Borrazzohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073113/bootjack-c-1937-salvatore-borrazzoFree Image from public domain licenseFixing tool png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11159083/fixing-tool-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geupperthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073107/bootjack-c-1937-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper craft leaf border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157764/beige-paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1940) by Marius Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088981/bootjack-c-1940-marius-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseMake Art Your Hobby poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597471/make-art-your-hobby-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFlat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085879/flat-iron-stand-c-1940-luther-wenrichFree Image from public domain licenseKid's art class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597630/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWooden Plow (c. 1940) by Orville Skarenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087240/wooden-plow-c-1940-orville-skarenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867936/watercolor-plates-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1939) by Gordon Sanbornhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082756/bootjack-c-1939-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890294/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1936) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064424/bootjack-c-1936-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10408360/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseTrammel (c. 1938) by Wellington Blewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082072/trammel-c-1938-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868173/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1939) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082757/bootjack-c-1939-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890233/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseMatch Holder (c. 1940) by Julius Bellamyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086305/match-holder-c-1940-julius-bellamyFree Image from public domain licenseLove fairy heaven surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseClapper (c. 1940) by Hilda Olsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089138/clapper-c-1940-hilda-olsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868057/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSkewers and Holder (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin and Albert Taxsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086744/skewers-and-holder-c-1940-jacob-lipkin-and-albert-taxsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890279/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBootjack (1937) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073106/bootjack-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licensePaper craft leaf border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157967/paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView licenseHatchel (Flax Comb) (c. 1939) by LeRoy Griffithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083718/hatchel-flax-comb-c-1939-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau statue, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580902/art-nouveau-statue-vintage-ornamental-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRope Making Tool (c. 1938) by Emile Cerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081297/rope-making-tool-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain license