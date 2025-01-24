rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Boston Rocker (c. 1940) by Genevieve Sherlock
Save
Edit Image
patternartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoruggraphics
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Boston Rocker (1940) by Genevieve Sherlock
Boston Rocker (1940) by Genevieve Sherlock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088985/boston-rocker-1940-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain license
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView license
Empire Chair (c. 1940) by Genevieve Sherlock
Empire Chair (c. 1940) by Genevieve Sherlock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085800/empire-chair-c-1940-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506521/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hitchcock Chair (c. 1940) by Genevieve Sherlock
Hitchcock Chair (c. 1940) by Genevieve Sherlock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086056/hitchcock-chair-c-1940-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain license
Floral boutique poster template
Floral boutique poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854314/floral-boutique-poster-templateView license
Hitchcock Chair (c. 1940) by Genevieve Sherlock
Hitchcock Chair (c. 1940) by Genevieve Sherlock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086070/hitchcock-chair-c-1940-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1940) by Genevieve Sherlock
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1940) by Genevieve Sherlock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089510/patchwork-quilt-c-1940-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Empire Chair (American) (c. 1940) by Genevieve Sherlock
Empire Chair (American) (c. 1940) by Genevieve Sherlock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085804/empire-chair-american-c-1940-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552222/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sample of Calico (c. 1941) by Genevieve Sherlock
Sample of Calico (c. 1941) by Genevieve Sherlock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088035/sample-calico-c-1941-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain license
Yellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Yellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507586/png-architectural-feature-architecture-artView license
Patchwork Quilt (1935/1942) by Genevieve Sherlock
Patchwork Quilt (1935/1942) by Genevieve Sherlock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061573/patchwork-quilt-19351942-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain license
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923534/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Boston Rocker (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
Boston Rocker (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078709/boston-rocker-c-1938-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain license
Door mat mockup, editable design
Door mat mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13330963/door-mat-mockup-editable-designView license
Coverlet, "Boston Town" (c. 1940) by Byron Dingman
Coverlet, "Boston Town" (c. 1940) by Byron Dingman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089285/coverlet-boston-town-c-1940-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template
Art exhibition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView license
Calico (c. 1941) by Genevieve Sherlock
Calico (c. 1941) by Genevieve Sherlock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087416/calico-c-1941-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, realistic wall decor
Photo frame mockup, realistic wall decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713096/photo-frame-mockup-realistic-wall-decorView license
Bedspread (c. 1940) by Charlotte Winter
Bedspread (c. 1940) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085405/bedspread-c-1940-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
Spa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Spa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23042950/image-flowers-pattern-william-morrisView license
Wall Painting (Restoration Drawing) (c. 1940) by Raymond E Noble
Wall Painting (Restoration Drawing) (c. 1940) by Raymond E Noble
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087103/wall-painting-restoration-drawing-c-1940-raymond-nobleFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564294/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Woven Mat (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Woven Mat (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087261/woven-mat-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Art & flower Instagram post template
Art & flower Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView license
Ceiling of Baptistry Niche, Mission Dolores (c. 1940) by Hilda Olson
Ceiling of Baptistry Niche, Mission Dolores (c. 1940) by Hilda Olson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085552/ceiling-baptistry-niche-mission-dolores-c-1940-hilda-olsonFree Image from public domain license
Painting club Instagram post template
Painting club Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089297/coverlet-section-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Botanical pattern badge mockup, editable design
Botanical pattern badge mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638445/botanical-pattern-badge-mockup-editable-designView license
Printed Textiles (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldo
Printed Textiles (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086556/printed-textiles-c-1940-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain license
watercolor olive leaf set, editable design element
watercolor olive leaf set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131838/watercolor-olive-leaf-set-editable-design-elementView license
Purse (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Purse (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086567/purse-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Japanese pine tree border background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese pine tree border background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702321/japanese-pine-tree-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Printed Cotton Chintz (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano
Printed Cotton Chintz (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086540/printed-cotton-chintz-c-1940-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Flowered Challis Gown (c. 1940) by Lester Kausch
Flowered Challis Gown (c. 1940) by Lester Kausch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085896/flowered-challis-gown-c-1940-lester-kauschFree Image from public domain license