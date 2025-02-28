Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourwaterpublic domainpaintingsphotovasebottleBottle for Toilet Water (c. 1940) by Joseph DelaneyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 877 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2978 x 4073 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCreamer (c. 1940) by Richard Taylorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089316/creamer-c-1940-richard-taylorFree Image from public domain licenseVintage glassware, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059440/vintage-glassware-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086457/pitcher-c-1940-van-silvayFree Image from public domain licenseVintage glassware set, editable design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057944/vintage-glassware-set-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086461/pitcher-c-1940-van-silvayFree Image from public domain licenseSea turtle plastic pollution illustration, digital art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235251/sea-turtle-plastic-pollution-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView licenseCream Pitcher (c. 1940) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089336/cream-pitcher-c-1940-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseRefreshing water poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13230851/refreshing-water-poster-templateView licenseJug (c. 1940) by Anne Nemtzoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086175/jug-c-1940-anne-nemtzoffFree Image from public domain licensePink coquette aesthetic, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418551/pink-coquette-aesthetic-editable-design-element-setView licenseJug (c. 1940) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086193/jug-c-1940-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseCleaning hacks Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596990/cleaning-hacks-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGlass Bottle (c. 1940) by Claude Marshallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085934/glass-bottle-c-1940-claude-marshallFree Image from public domain licenseRomantic wine dinner Instagram post template, editable design in orange toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092495/romantic-wine-dinner-instagram-post-template-editable-design-orange-tonesView licenseCreamer (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074144/creamer-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licensePortable bottle editable mockup, realistic producthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10423923/portable-bottle-editable-mockup-realistic-productView licenseGlass Jug (c. 1940) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085958/glass-jug-c-1940-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseDetergent bottle editable mockup, product packaginghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541703/detergent-bottle-editable-mockup-product-packagingView licenseStone Bottle (c. 1938) by Frank Maurerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081794/stone-bottle-c-1938-frank-maurerFree Image from public domain licenseGreek cuisine Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467259/greek-cuisine-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWater Jug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087112/water-jug-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseBottle label mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13316545/bottle-label-mockup-editable-designView licenseLamp (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086233/lamp-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseRefreshing water Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12872409/refreshing-water-instagram-post-templateView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086458/pitcher-c-1940-van-silvayFree Image from public domain licenseRefreshing water Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13230928/refreshing-water-facebook-story-templateView licenseStoneware Jug (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086883/stoneware-jug-c-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic food Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467162/authentic-food-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089556/pitcher-c-1940-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseWater drinking reminder Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428290/water-drinking-reminder-facebook-post-templateView licenseGemel Bottle (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085944/gemel-bottle-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseBeach cleanup Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427767/beach-cleanup-facebook-post-templateView licenseJug (c. 1940) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086197/jug-c-1940-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseVase fruit still life, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345735/vase-fruit-still-life-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlask (Swirl) (c. 1940) by Raymond McGoughhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085853/flask-swirl-c-1940-raymond-mcgoughFree Image from public domain licenseRefreshing water Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428322/refreshing-water-facebook-post-templateView licenseFruit Jar (c. 1940) by Violet Hartensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085924/fruit-jar-c-1940-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain licensePaper, frame mockup, watercolor oceanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503063/paper-frame-mockup-watercolor-oceanView licenseCrockery Pitcher (c. 1940) by Lucille Mansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089372/crockery-pitcher-c-1940-lucille-mansonFree Image from public domain license