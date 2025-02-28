rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bottle (c. 1940) by Loraine Makimson
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsglassphotovasebottle
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Fire Extinguisher (c. 1940) by Loraine Makimson
Fire Extinguisher (c. 1940) by Loraine Makimson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085817/fire-extinguisher-c-1940-loraine-makimsonFree Image from public domain license
Victorian glassware, editable vintage drinking container design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian glassware, editable vintage drinking container design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059178/png-20th-century-antique-artView license
Glass Bottle (c. 1940) by Claude Marshall
Glass Bottle (c. 1940) by Claude Marshall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085934/glass-bottle-c-1940-claude-marshallFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian glassware design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian glassware design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058006/editable-victorian-glassware-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Salt Cup (c. 1940) by Van Silvay
Salt Cup (c. 1940) by Van Silvay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086660/salt-cup-c-1940-van-silvayFree Image from public domain license
Vase fruit still life, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vase fruit still life, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345735/vase-fruit-still-life-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cobalt Vase (c. 1940) by Henry Moran
Cobalt Vase (c. 1940) by Henry Moran
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089146/cobalt-vase-c-1940-henry-moranFree Image from public domain license
Vintage glassware set, editable design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage glassware set, editable design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057944/vintage-glassware-set-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Table Glass (c. 1940) by Emilio Zito
Table Glass (c. 1940) by Emilio Zito
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086910/table-glass-c-1940-emilio-zitoFree Image from public domain license
Vintage glassware, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage glassware, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059440/vintage-glassware-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Glass Cologne Bottle (c. 1940) by John Dana
Glass Cologne Bottle (c. 1940) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085951/glass-cologne-bottle-c-1940-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase png element, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Gemel Bottle (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
Gemel Bottle (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085944/gemel-bottle-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Jug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
Jug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086200/jug-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10560755/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Vase (c. 1940) by Gertrude Lemberg
Vase (c. 1940) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087065/vase-c-1940-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Flask (Swirl) (c. 1940) by Raymond McGough
Flask (Swirl) (c. 1940) by Raymond McGough
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085853/flask-swirl-c-1940-raymond-mcgoughFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Jug (c. 1940) by Anne Nemtzoff
Jug (c. 1940) by Anne Nemtzoff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086175/jug-c-1940-anne-nemtzoffFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851945/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Stone Jar (c. 1940) by Marin J Bright
Stone Jar (c. 1940) by Marin J Bright
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086867/stone-jar-c-1940-marin-brightFree Image from public domain license
Fresh flowers Instagram post template, editable text
Fresh flowers Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563628/fresh-flowers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Gray Pottery Jar (c. 1940) by Gerald Scalise
Gray Pottery Jar (c. 1940) by Gerald Scalise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085981/gray-pottery-jar-c-1940-gerald-scaliseFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Jug (c. 1940) by John Tarantino and Winifred Luten
Jug (c. 1940) by John Tarantino and Winifred Luten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086184/jug-c-1940-john-tarantino-and-winifred-lutenFree Image from public domain license
Dinner party Facebook post template
Dinner party Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14394996/dinner-party-facebook-post-templateView license
Crock (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
Crock (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089344/crock-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Dinner party Facebook post template
Dinner party Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14394997/dinner-party-facebook-post-templateView license
Flask (c. 1940) by Henry Moran
Flask (c. 1940) by Henry Moran
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085845/flask-c-1940-henry-moranFree Image from public domain license
Spring sale Instagram post template, editable text
Spring sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563862/spring-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Water Jug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
Water Jug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087112/water-jug-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, flower photo, home decor
Picture frame mockup, flower photo, home decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763638/picture-frame-mockup-flower-photo-home-decorView license
Jar (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
Jar (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086169/jar-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Pink coquette aesthetic, editable design element set
Pink coquette aesthetic, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418551/pink-coquette-aesthetic-editable-design-element-setView license
Jar (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Jar (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086151/jar-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Restaurant logo template, editable text
Restaurant logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903249/restaurant-logo-template-editable-textView license
Jar (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
Jar (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086148/jar-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license