Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingslampphotoantiquecc0Brass Betty Lamp (c. 1940) by Oscar BluhmeOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 993 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3322 x 4013 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licensePerforated Tin Lantern (c. 1940) by Oscar Bluhmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089507/perforated-tin-lantern-c-1940-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBetty Lamp (c. 1941) by Oscar Bluhmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087349/betty-lamp-c-1941-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseHot Coal Carrier (c. 1940) by Oscar Bluhmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086097/hot-coal-carrier-c-1940-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseMiner's Lamp (c. 1940) by Oscar Bluhmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086341/miners-lamp-c-1940-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTwin Sewing Bird (1940) by Oscar Bluhmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087032/twin-sewing-bird-1940-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licenseCurrier's Shaving Knife (c. 1940) by Oscar Bluhmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089383/curriers-shaving-knife-c-1940-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePainted mirror (1940) by Oscar Bluhmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089492/painted-mirror-1940-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain licenseAntique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView licenseSpiral Hay Fork (c. 1941) by Oscar Bluhmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088167/spiral-hay-fork-c-1941-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseCandle Mold Filler (1941) by Oscar Bluhmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087417/candle-mold-filler-1941-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flowers, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594378/aesthetic-flowers-editable-element-setView licenseScrimshaw: Walrus Tusk (1941) by Oscar Bluhmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088057/scrimshaw-walrus-tusk-1941-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseScrimshaw: Swordfish Bill (c. 1941) by Oscar Bluhmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088059/scrimshaw-swordfish-bill-c-1941-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWhale Oil Lamp (c. 1940) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087176/whale-oil-lamp-c-1940-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseOrnamental Oil Lamp (c. 1940) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086439/ornamental-oil-lamp-c-1940-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseNeon nights beach party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseScrimshaw (c. 1941) by Oscar Bluhmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088049/scrimshaw-c-1941-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licensePa. German Chest (c. 1939) by Betty Jean Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084124/pa-german-chest-c-1939-betty-jean-davisFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license4 Gal Crock (c. 1940) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085310/gal-crock-c-1940-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseModern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079964/image-cloud-tree-skyView licenseFrow and Frow Club (1935/1942) by Oscar Bluhmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060646/frow-and-frow-club-19351942-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseBetty Lamp (c. 1940) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085424/betty-lamp-c-1940-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licensePlinker and Wood Block (1935/1942) by Oscar Bluhmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061946/plinker-and-wood-block-19351942-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseBetty Lamp and Stand (c. 1940) by Claude Marshallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085422/betty-lamp-and-stand-c-1940-claude-marshallFree Image from public domain license