rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Braided Rawhide Bottom Chair (c. 1940) by Dorothy Johnson
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingschairphotoantique
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Rawhide-bottom Chair (c. 1939) by Dorothy Johnson
Rawhide-bottom Chair (c. 1939) by Dorothy Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084401/rawhide-bottom-chair-c-1939-dorothy-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
High-bottom High-back Armchair (c. 1939) by Dorothy Johnson
High-bottom High-back Armchair (c. 1939) by Dorothy Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083733/high-bottom-high-back-armchair-c-1939-dorothy-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Child's High Chair (1939) by Dorothy Johnson
Child's High Chair (1939) by Dorothy Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083041/childs-high-chair-1939-dorothy-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Gothic Chair (c. 1940) by Rosa Rivero
Gothic Chair (c. 1940) by Rosa Rivero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085967/gothic-chair-c-1940-rosa-riveroFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Laced Chair (c. 1940) by Pearl Davis
Laced Chair (c. 1940) by Pearl Davis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086223/laced-chair-c-1940-pearl-davisFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Pa. German Rocking Chair (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
Pa. German Rocking Chair (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089478/pa-german-rocking-chair-c-1940-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496071/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Side Chair (c. 1940) by Francisco Alvarez
Side Chair (c. 1940) by Francisco Alvarez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086722/side-chair-c-1940-francisco-alvarezFree Image from public domain license
Activated Summer Instagram post template
Activated Summer Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView license
Side Chair (c. 1940) by Frank Wenger
Side Chair (c. 1940) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086719/side-chair-c-1940-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair
Baroque armchair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996509/baroque-armchairView license
Arm Chair (c. 1940) by Florence Choate
Arm Chair (c. 1940) by Florence Choate
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085348/arm-chair-c-1940-florence-choateFree Image from public domain license
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614776/antique-furniture-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Camp Chair (c. 1940) by George C Brown
Camp Chair (c. 1940) by George C Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085449/camp-chair-c-1940-george-brownFree Image from public domain license
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text and design
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18589486/antique-furniture-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Highboy (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
Highboy (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086032/highboy-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Relax Instagram post template
Relax Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-templateView license
Wash-stand (c. 1940) by Eugene R Szepessy
Wash-stand (c. 1940) by Eugene R Szepessy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087116/wash-stand-c-1940-eugene-szepessyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990203/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Cabinet (c. 1940) by Kurt Melzer and Stanley Mazur
Cabinet (c. 1940) by Kurt Melzer and Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089072/cabinet-c-1940-kurt-melzer-and-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990206/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Chest (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson
Chest (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079170/chest-c-1938-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990205/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Hickory Rocking Chair (c. 1940) by Pearl Davis
Hickory Rocking Chair (c. 1940) by Pearl Davis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086030/hickory-rocking-chair-c-1940-pearl-davisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239359/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1936) by Philip Johnson
Chest of Drawers (c. 1936) by Philip Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064959/chest-drawers-c-1936-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994504/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Child's Chair (c. 1940) by Randolph Atkinson
Child's Chair (c. 1940) by Randolph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085580/childs-chair-c-1940-randolph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989181/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Chest-On-Chest (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson
Chest-On-Chest (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079205/chest-on-chest-c-1938-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994520/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Chair (frame) (c. 1940) by George C Brown
Chair (frame) (c. 1940) by George C Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085549/chair-frame-c-1940-george-brownFree Image from public domain license
Vintage leather armchair
Vintage leather armchair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996507/vintage-leather-armchairView license
Mahogany Card Table (c. 1936) by Dorothy Posten
Mahogany Card Table (c. 1936) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067006/mahogany-card-table-c-1936-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license