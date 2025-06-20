Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domaincandlepaintingsphotoantiquecc0Brass Candlestick (c. 1940) by Carl BuergernissOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 952 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3251 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseCandlestick (1935/1942) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059342/candlestick-19351942-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCandlestick (c. 1940) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085489/candlestick-c-1940-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor birthday cake design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15266953/editable-watercolor-birthday-cake-design-element-setView licensePowder Horn (c. 1940) by Cora Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086523/powder-horn-c-1940-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890279/birthday-word-sticker-png-element-editable-blue-watercolor-designView licenseVase (c. 1940) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087064/vase-c-1940-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor birthday cake design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15266952/editable-watercolor-birthday-cake-design-element-setView licenseCandlestick (c. 1939) by Jules Lefeverehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082905/candlestick-c-1939-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teddy bear character design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15259755/editable-watercolor-teddy-bear-character-design-element-setView licenseLamp (c. 1940) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086216/lamp-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor birthday cake design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15266396/editable-watercolor-birthday-cake-design-element-setView licenseCandlestick (c. 1938) by Samuel Finemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079056/candlestick-c-1938-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain licenseBlue birthday cake, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575558/blue-birthday-cake-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseVase (c. 1940) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087078/vase-c-1940-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseBlue birthday cake png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575603/blue-birthday-cake-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseCandlestick (c. 1936) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064543/candlestick-c-1936-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseBlue birthday cake, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575563/blue-birthday-cake-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseAndirons (c. 1937) by Dana Bartletthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072847/andirons-c-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseCandlestick (c. 1939) by Howard Lumbardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082902/candlestick-c-1939-howard-lumbardFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor birthday cake design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15266103/editable-watercolor-birthday-cake-design-element-setView licenseCandlestick (c. 1940) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085491/candlestick-c-1940-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday promotion Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12468196/birthday-promotion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCandlestick (1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085469/candlestick-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseCake house Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543132/cake-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCandlestick (c. 1940) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085493/candlestick-c-1940-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseHappy birthday editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615603/happy-birthday-editable-poster-templateView licenseCandlestick (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085485/candlestick-c-1940-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain licenseHappy birthday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12468164/happy-birthday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGlass Oil Lamp (1940) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085953/glass-oil-lamp-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWater Pitcher (c. 1940) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087128/water-pitcher-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor birthday cake design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15266955/editable-watercolor-birthday-cake-design-element-setView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Albert Camillihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073348/candlestick-c-1937-albert-camilliFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085504/candlestick-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor cake design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15252988/editable-watercolor-cake-design-element-setView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by William Verganihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073336/candlestick-c-1937-william-verganiFree Image from public domain license