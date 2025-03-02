rawpixel
Boys's Dress (c. 1940) by Esther Hansen
artwatercolorpublic domainclothingpaintingsfashionlinenphoto
Business clothes Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597798/business-clothes-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085728/dress-c-1940-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Organic linen Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14845378/organic-linen-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Spencer (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086790/spencer-c-1940-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Cotton clothing Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9744046/cotton-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Boy's Dress (c. 1936) by Esther Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069961/boys-dress-c-1936-esther-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Cotton clothing social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9978243/cotton-clothing-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Marian Curtis Foster
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065511/doll-c-1936-marian-curtis-fosterFree Image from public domain license
Cotton clothing blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9978244/cotton-clothing-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Ecclesiastical Vestment (front view) (c. 1940) by Syrena Swanson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085780/ecclesiastical-vestment-front-view-c-1940-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Boy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073148/boys-dressing-gown-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Cotton clothing Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11902743/cotton-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Frank M Keane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085710/dress-c-1940-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain license
Editable linen shirt mockup, clothing design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12376782/editable-linen-shirt-mockup-clothing-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074579/dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Cotton clothing Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13126365/cotton-clothing-instagram-post-templateView license
Dolls - "Molly and Polly" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074454/dolls-molly-and-polly-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
We are recruiting poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680898/are-recruiting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065708/dress-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
Linen clothing brand Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14844995/linen-clothing-brand-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Doll (c. 1940) by Elmer R Kottcamp
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085641/doll-c-1940-elmer-kottcampFree Image from public domain license
Linen shirt mockup, editable apparel & fashion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826653/linen-shirt-mockup-editable-apparel-fashionView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Jessie M Benge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085732/dress-c-1940-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Quaker Dress (c. 1936) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068131/quaker-dress-c-1936-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Opera Cloak (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080674/opera-cloak-c-1938-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Magazine page poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14821340/magazine-page-poster-template-editable-designView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Mae Szilvasy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065746/dress-c-1936-mae-szilvasyFree Image from public domain license
Brown linen shirt mockup element, editable apparel & fashion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826638/brown-linen-shirt-mockup-element-editable-apparel-fashionView license
Zoar Linens (1938) by Jerry Guinta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082427/zoar-linens-1938-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Doll - "Mabel Ellis" (c. 1941) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087691/doll-mabel-ellis-c-1941-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Child's Dress (c. 1938) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079228/childs-dress-c-1938-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Space beach surreal remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670436/space-beach-surreal-remix-editable-designView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065775/dress-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
Linen collection Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14837879/linen-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Girl's Dress (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085939/girls-dress-c-1940-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license