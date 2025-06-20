rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Brace (Wooden) (c. 1940) by Violet Hartenstein
Save
Edit Image
woodenartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoantiquecc0
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Fruit Jar (c. 1940) by Violet Hartenstein
Fruit Jar (c. 1940) by Violet Hartenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085924/fruit-jar-c-1940-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Youth's Chair (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson and Violet Hartenstein
Youth's Chair (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson and Violet Hartenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087265/youths-chair-c-1940-clarence-dawson-and-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088747/trivet-c-1942-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable home decor design
Picture frame mockup, editable home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10567755/picture-frame-mockup-editable-home-decor-designView license
Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088722/trivet-c-1942-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Metal Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
Metal Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088630/metal-trivet-c-1942-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license
Time management Instagram post template, editable text
Time management Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10169513/time-management-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Round Top Table (c. 1940) by Violet Hartenstein
Round Top Table (c. 1940) by Violet Hartenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086650/round-top-table-c-1940-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage animal home decor sculpture set psd, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage animal home decor sculpture set psd, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059565/editable-vintage-animal-home-decor-sculpture-set-psd-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbarger
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086392/mortar-and-pestle-c-1940-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088742/trivet-c-1942-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Rocker (1940) by Violet Hartenstein
Rocker (1940) by Violet Hartenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086615/rocker-1940-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Brace - For Drilling (c. 1940) by David S De Vault
Brace - For Drilling (c. 1940) by David S De Vault
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089014/brace-for-drilling-c-1940-david-vaultFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088728/trivet-c-1942-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1941) by Violet Hartenstein
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1941) by Violet Hartenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087539/cigar-store-indian-c-1941-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594378/aesthetic-flowers-editable-element-setView license
Mortar (c. 1940) by Walter Praefke
Mortar (c. 1940) by Walter Praefke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086379/mortar-c-1940-walter-praefkeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124606/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Mortar (c. 1940) by Hester Duany
Mortar (c. 1940) by Hester Duany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086382/mortar-c-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Carpenter's Brace (c. 1937) by Frank Gray
Carpenter's Brace (c. 1937) by Frank Gray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073414/carpenters-brace-c-1937-frank-grayFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Measure (c. 1940) by Hester Duany
Measure (c. 1940) by Hester Duany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086314/measure-c-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain license
Smart living podcast Instagram post template, editable text
Smart living podcast Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11904834/smart-living-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088723/trivet-c-1942-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1941) by Violet Hartenstein
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1941) by Violet Hartenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087557/cigar-store-indian-c-1941-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license
Rococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from original art illustration
Rococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from original art illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23059398/image-golden-frame-angelView license
Carpenter's Brace (c. 1939) by William H Edwards
Carpenter's Brace (c. 1939) by William H Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082938/carpenters-brace-c-1939-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Pipe (c. 1940) by John Hall
Pipe (c. 1940) by John Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089529/pipe-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain license