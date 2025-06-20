Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsbutterphotobottleantiqueButter Churn (c. 1940) by Giacinto CapelliOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 978 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3158 x 3874 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJar (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086169/jar-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJar (c. 1941) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087876/jar-c-1941-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseWine of Italy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667531/wine-italy-poster-templateView licenseWater or Wine Keg (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087109/water-wine-keg-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseSip and Paint poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714270/sip-and-paint-poster-templateView licenseCrock (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089359/crock-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licensePhoto of pancake with maple syrup set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15075243/photo-pancake-with-maple-syrup-set-editable-design-elementView licenseJar (1941) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087880/jar-1941-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licensePancake with maple syrup set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15074904/pancake-with-maple-syrup-set-editable-design-elementView licenseVase (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082136/vase-c-1938-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseBaking ingredients & tool illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954480/baking-ingredients-tool-illustration-editable-designView licenseRing Bottle (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086618/ring-bottle-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719696/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086200/jug-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseBaking ingredients & tool illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949973/baking-ingredients-tool-illustration-editable-designView licenseMolasses Jug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086378/molasses-jug-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseBaking ingredients & tool png illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11962352/baking-ingredients-tool-png-illustration-editable-designView licenseJar (1939) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083831/jar-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseBaking ingredients & tool illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949913/baking-ingredients-tool-illustration-editable-designView licenseWater Jug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087112/water-jug-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseBaking ingredients & tool illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11951857/baking-ingredients-tool-illustration-editable-designView licenseJug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086206/jug-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089551/pitcher-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePitcher (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084240/pitcher-c-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licensePancake with maple syrup set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15075231/pancake-with-maple-syrup-set-editable-design-elementView licenseLamp (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080471/lamp-c-1938-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licensePancake with maple syrup set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15074910/pancake-with-maple-syrup-set-editable-design-elementView licenseJar (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075413/jar-c-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licensePancake with maple syrup set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15074901/pancake-with-maple-syrup-set-editable-design-elementView licenseChurn (c. 1940) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089113/churn-c-1940-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseCraft beer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14465968/craft-beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseJug (1941) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087885/jug-1941-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseEditable baking ingredient design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15166775/editable-baking-ingredient-design-element-setView licenseJug (1941) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087882/jug-1941-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dairy product design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15310672/editable-dairy-product-design-element-setView licenseButter Churn (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064457/butter-churn-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license