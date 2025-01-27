rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Butterfly Table (c. 1940) by Charles Squires
Save
Edit Image
butterflyartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingstablecoffee table
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pembroke Table (c. 1940) by Florence Choate
Pembroke Table (c. 1940) by Florence Choate
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089509/pembroke-table-c-1940-florence-choateFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346314/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wash-stand (c. 1940) by Eugene R Szepessy
Wash-stand (c. 1940) by Eugene R Szepessy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087116/wash-stand-c-1940-eugene-szepessyFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9334207/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Desk Box (c. 1940) by Henry Granet
Desk Box (c. 1940) by Henry Granet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085607/desk-box-c-1940-henry-granetFree Image from public domain license
Living room picture frame mockup, editable design
Living room picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13711287/living-room-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Table (c. 1938) by Arthur Mathews
Table (c. 1938) by Arthur Mathews
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081878/table-c-1938-arthur-mathewsFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template
Art exhibition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView license
Sofa Table (c. 1939) by Francis Borelli
Sofa Table (c. 1939) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084694/sofa-table-c-1939-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613613/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Dining Table (c. 1936) by Harry Eisman
Dining Table (c. 1936) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065476/dining-table-c-1936-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bench (c. 1953) by Elizabeth Curtis
Bench (c. 1953) by Elizabeth Curtis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088815/bench-c-1953-elizabeth-curtisFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture png, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture png, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346683/victorian-furniture-png-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Zoar Wash Bench (c. 1941) by Angelo Bulone
Zoar Wash Bench (c. 1941) by Angelo Bulone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088453/zoar-wash-bench-c-1941-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain license
Painting club Instagram post template
Painting club Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView license
Cabinet for Storage (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
Cabinet for Storage (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079000/cabinet-for-storage-c-1938-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Art & flower Instagram post template
Art & flower Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView license
Armchair (c. 1936) by Charles Squires
Armchair (c. 1936) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064142/armchair-c-1936-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable design
Picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13165375/picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Drop-leaf Table (c. 1941) by David S De Vault
Drop-leaf Table (c. 1941) by David S De Vault
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087728/drop-leaf-table-c-1941-david-vaultFree Image from public domain license
Blissful home Facebook post template
Blissful home Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986077/blissful-home-facebook-post-templateView license
Spice Box (c. 1940) by Frank Budash
Spice Box (c. 1940) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086794/spice-box-c-1940-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346862/victorian-furniture-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Court Cupboard (c. 1940) by Leo Drozdoff
Court Cupboard (c. 1940) by Leo Drozdoff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089206/court-cupboard-c-1940-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain license
Living room decor blog banner template
Living room decor blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492118/living-room-decor-blog-banner-templateView license
Chest with Two Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Squires and Harry Eisman
Chest with Two Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Squires and Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083040/chest-with-two-drawers-c-1939-charles-squires-and-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving party Instagram post template, editable text
Thanksgiving party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598287/thanksgiving-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Dining Table (c. 1941) by Lon Cronk
Shaker Dining Table (c. 1941) by Lon Cronk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088080/shaker-dining-table-c-1941-lon-cronkFree Image from public domain license
Vintage interior design Instagram post template
Vintage interior design Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438437/vintage-interior-design-instagram-post-templateView license
Gate-leg Table (c. 1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Gate-leg Table (c. 1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066102/gate-leg-table-c-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Boost productivity poster template, editable text and design
Boost productivity poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931048/boost-productivity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Low Boy (c. 1940) by Frank Wenger
Low Boy (c. 1940) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086294/low-boy-c-1940-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
New post Instagram post template
New post Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492442/new-post-instagram-post-templateView license
Footstool (c. 1937) by Charles Moss
Footstool (c. 1937) by Charles Moss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074937/footstool-c-1937-charles-mossFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346728/victorian-furniture-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Card Table (1936) by Anna Aloisi
Card Table (1936) by Anna Aloisi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064635/card-table-1936-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain license
Stylish Instagram post template
Stylish Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438447/stylish-instagram-post-templateView license
Half-round Table (c. 1940) by Georgine E Mason
Half-round Table (c. 1940) by Georgine E Mason
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085992/half-round-table-c-1940-georgine-masonFree Image from public domain license