rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
Save
Edit Image
woodartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsboxbuttercardboard
Book cover mockup, editable design
Book cover mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10105555/book-cover-mockup-editable-designView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084094/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1939-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Cardboard box
Cardboard box
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14789324/cardboard-boxView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084096/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1939-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
House moving boxes, flat illustration, editable design
House moving boxes, flat illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933446/house-moving-boxes-flat-illustration-editable-designView license
Dove (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
Dove (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085694/dove-c-1940-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Brown paper box mockup, editable design
Brown paper box mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748675/brown-paper-box-mockup-editable-designView license
Tin Candle Sconce (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
Tin Candle Sconce (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086956/tin-candle-sconce-c-1940-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Stacked cardboard boxes editable mockup, realistic object
Stacked cardboard boxes editable mockup, realistic object
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12117442/stacked-cardboard-boxes-editable-mockup-realistic-objectView license
Decoy (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
Decoy (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085592/decoy-c-1940-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Cardboard box mockup, editable design
Cardboard box mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854126/cardboard-box-mockup-editable-designView license
Toleware Tin Teapot (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
Toleware Tin Teapot (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086986/toleware-tin-teapot-c-1940-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Brown cardboard food box mockup, editable design
Brown cardboard food box mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14830822/brown-cardboard-food-box-mockup-editable-designView license
Carved Pinewood Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
Carved Pinewood Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082963/carved-pinewood-mold-c-1939-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Wooden architecture poster template
Wooden architecture poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038873/wooden-architecture-poster-templateView license
Lard Oil Lamp (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
Lard Oil Lamp (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086247/lard-oil-lamp-c-1940-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Express delivery Instagram post template
Express delivery Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13504437/express-delivery-instagram-post-templateView license
Cookie Cutter (1935/1942) by Franklyn Syres
Cookie Cutter (1935/1942) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059795/cookie-cutter-19351942-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Fast delivery Instagram post template
Fast delivery Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13504541/fast-delivery-instagram-post-templateView license
Pa. German Stove Plate (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
Pa. German Stove Plate (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084158/pa-german-stove-plate-c-1939-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Moving boxes editable mockup, object
Moving boxes editable mockup, object
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12179263/moving-boxes-editable-mockup-objectView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084095/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1939-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Cardboard box editable mockup, packaging
Cardboard box editable mockup, packaging
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12638737/cardboard-box-editable-mockup-packagingView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Franklyn Syres
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080706/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Healthy food poster template, editable text and design
Healthy food poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596886/healthy-food-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084104/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1939-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Product box editable mockup, packaging
Product box editable mockup, packaging
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632084/product-box-editable-mockup-packagingView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrich
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089405/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1940-luther-wenrichFree Image from public domain license
Delivery service poster template, editable text and design
Delivery service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497013/delivery-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Edward L Loper
Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089071/butter-mold-c-1940-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Delivered parcel boxes at doorstep, editable aesthetic illustration remix
Delivered parcel boxes at doorstep, editable aesthetic illustration remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527733/delivered-parcel-boxes-doorstep-editable-aesthetic-illustration-remixView license
Toleware Tin Teapot (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
Toleware Tin Teapot (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086999/toleware-tin-teapot-c-1940-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Happy cookies day Instagram post template
Happy cookies day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049687/happy-cookies-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Door Latch (1935/1942) by Franklyn Syres
Door Latch (1935/1942) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060185/door-latch-19351942-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Bake shop Instagram post template
Bake shop Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050657/bake-shop-instagram-post-templateView license
Hinge (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
Hinge (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086031/hinge-c-1940-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Packing tips poster template, editable text and design
Packing tips poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12595071/packing-tips-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pa. German Cake Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
Pa. German Cake Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084102/pa-german-cake-mold-c-1939-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Packing and moving Instagram post template, editable text
Packing and moving Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11984625/packing-and-moving-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Candle Mold (c. 1936) by Vincent P Rosel
Candle Mold (c. 1936) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064511/candle-mold-c-1936-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license