Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Highboy (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzer
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Court Cupboard (c. 1940) by Leo Drozdoff
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Zoar Blue Bonnet Cabinet (c. 1940) by Angelo Bulone
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Wardrobe (c. 1937) by Katharine Morris
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Chest of Drawers (c. 1936) by Philip Johnson
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
Highboy (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Chest (c. 1938) by John Dana
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Cabinet for Storage (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Urn Design (c. 1940) by Charles Goodwin
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Chest (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Secretary (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstone
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Highboy (c. 1940) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Chest with Two Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Squires and Harry Eisman
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Highboy-front and Side Views (c. 1936) by Fred Weiss
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Hadley Chest (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
Pottery masterclass poster template
China Closet (c. 1940) by Josephine Prado
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Cabinet (c. 1940) by Grace Bolser
White tea label template
Corner Cupboard (c. 1940) by Henry Moran
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
Dresser (c. 1940) by Pearl Davis
