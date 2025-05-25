rawpixel
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Jar (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Vestment Chest (1940) by Hal Blakeley and Harry Mann Waddell
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Cabinet (c. 1940) by Grace Bolser
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Miniature Chest (c. 1940) by Frank Gray
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
Stirrup (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddell
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddell
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Hanging Closet (c. 1940) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Cabinet (c. 1937) by Gordena Jackson
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Pa. German Hanging Cupboard (c. 1938) by David Dorfman
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Chair (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Medicine Chest (c. 1940) by Joseph L Boyd
Pottery masterclass poster template
Iron Grille at Window: Restoration Drawing (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddell
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Iron Window Grille (1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Dresser or Cupboard (1936) by Irving I Smith
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
"Highboy" (Chest of Drawers) (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Saddle Cover (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddell and Arthur P Reynolds
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Kitchen Cupboard (c. 1938) by Joseph Sudek
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
Wall Cabinet, Hand Carved (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
Detail of Confessional (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddell
