Calash and Horses (c. 1940) by John Hall
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Calash (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Toy Hook and Ladder, with Two Horses (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Toy Fire Engine (c. 1942) by Charles Henning
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
The Street Fruit Trade by John Thomson
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
Toy Fire Engine (c. 1939) by Mina Lowry
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
Trotter and Gig Iron Toy (c. 1939) by George File
Big sale poster template, editable text and design
Aanhangwagen (c. 1910 - c. 1940) by anonymous
Shopping guide blog banner template, editable text
Doll Carriage (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
Santa Claus, festive watercolor editable remix
Toy Fire Engine (1935/1942) by William Spiecker
Big sale blog banner template, editable text
Honden Kaffer en Rus op een groentekar (c. 1880 - c. 1940)
Vintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Toy Bank: Donkey and Cart (c. 1941) by Isidore Danziger
Vintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Fire Engine Pumper (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Weather Vane: Model Fire Engine (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
China. Photograph, 1981, from a negative by John Thomson, 1869.
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Mail Coach du Cte. Ed. de Lambertye by Louis Jean Delton
Santa Claus, festive watercolor editable remix
Trotter in Action (1935/1942) by Henry Murphy
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Grande daumont de la Princesse Metternich by Louis Jean Delton
Big sale Instagram story template, editable text
Trotteurs Americains a Mr. Brower by Louis Jean Delton
Big sale Instagram post template, editable text
Toy Bus (c. 1939) by Owen Middleton
Horse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.
Flower merchant
