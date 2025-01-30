rawpixel
Calico (1940) by Marie Lutrell
patternartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsbagphotorug
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Quilt (1940) by Marie Lutrell
Chinese language book cover template
Ribbon (1940) by Marie Lutrell
Champagne advertisement Instagram post template, editable text
Calico (1938) by Marie Lutrell
New collection Instagram post template
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Study club Instagram post template
Purse (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
Printed Textiles (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldo
Autumn sale poster template, editable text and design
Cloth with Numeration Table (1941) by Marie Lutrell
Big sale Instagram post template
Beaded Bag (c. 1940) by George E Rhone
New collection poster template
Old American Wooden Doll (1940) by Marie Lutrell
Editable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixel
Bandbox (c. 1940) by Marie Lutrell
New collection Instagram story template
Handwoven Table Cover (c. 1940) by Maud M Holme
Back to school Instagram post template
Woven Coverlet (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angus
New collection Instagram post template
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Charlotte Winter
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Applique Quilt (c. 1937) by Suzanne Roy
Shipping orders, colorful 3d editable design
Beaded Purse (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Floral boutique poster template
Quilt (Applique) (c. 1936) by Mary Berner
Meowy Christmas Instagram post template
Reticule (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
Spa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Woven Coverlet (c. 1940) by John Gasaway
Christmas eve party Instagram post template, editable text
Homespun Cloth (1937) by Frank J Mace
Cooking show Instagram post template, editable text
Plaid Homespun (c. 1937) by Frank J Mace
