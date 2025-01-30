Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsphotochinaantiqueChina Closet (c. 1940) by Josephine PradoOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 939 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3204 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFlower arrangement workshop editable poster template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22157932/image-flowers-leaves-artView licenseSecretary (c. 1939) by Josephine Prado and Rosa Riverohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084522/secretary-c-1939-josephine-prado-and-rosa-riveroFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseBlock-front Secretary (walnut) (c. 1940) by John Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088948/block-front-secretary-walnut-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseDresser (c. 1940) by Pearl Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085761/dresser-c-1940-pearl-davisFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCabinet (c. 1940) by Grace Bolserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089084/cabinet-c-1940-grace-bolserFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCorner Cupboard (c. 1940) by Henry Moranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089210/corner-cupboard-c-1940-henry-moranFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseSecretary (c. 1936) by Bernard Gussowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070743/secretary-c-1936-bernard-gussowFree Image from public domain licenseHome decor sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828367/home-decor-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseHanging Closet (c. 1940) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086018/hanging-closet-c-1940-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseWhite picture frame mockup, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10932638/white-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-designView licenseWriting Desk (c. 1940) by Joe Brennan and Jesus Penahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087258/writing-desk-c-1940-joe-brennan-and-jesus-penaFree Image from public domain licenseCeramic studio Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828476/ceramic-studio-instagram-post-templateView licenseChina Closet (c. 1936) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064992/china-closet-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682676/flea-market-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseCabinet (c. 1940) by Kurt Melzer and Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089072/cabinet-c-1940-kurt-melzer-and-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor flower background, editable aesthetic botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061857/vintage-watercolor-flower-background-editable-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView licenseCourt Cupboard (c. 1940) by Leo Drozdoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089206/court-cupboard-c-1940-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseMirror (c. 1940) by Raymond Neumannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086360/mirror-c-1940-raymond-neumannFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage watercolor flowers, aesthetic botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058133/editable-vintage-watercolor-flowers-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView licenseRound Top Table (c. 1941) by Josephine Pradohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088020/round-top-table-c-1941-josephine-pradoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseChina Cabinet (1936) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065002/china-cabinet-1936-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor flower desktop wallpaper, aesthetic botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061858/editable-watercolor-flower-desktop-wallpaper-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView licensePress Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charles Henninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081139/press-cupboard-c-1938-charles-henningFree Image from public domain licenseLunar New Year card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987314/lunar-new-year-card-templateView licenseSecretary (c. 1936) by Leon Witthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070736/secretary-c-1936-leon-wittFree Image from public domain licenseBloom & grow quote editable poster template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050142/image-border-jungle-roseView licenseCupboard (c. 1938) by Charles Henninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079534/cupboard-c-1938-charles-henningFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseCorner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079415/corner-cupboard-c-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor flowers, editable botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058134/vintage-watercolor-flowers-editable-botanical-illustrationView licenseCorner Cupboard (c. 1941) by Joseph Ficcadentihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087587/corner-cupboard-c-1941-joseph-ficcadentiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWooden Armoire (c. 1941) by Adele Brookshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088422/wooden-armoire-c-1941-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain license