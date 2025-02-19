Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsknifephotoantiquecc0Chopping Knife (c. 1940) by Nicholas AmanteaOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 941 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3212 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHorror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092880/horror-movie-night-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseChopping Knife (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087531/chopping-knife-c-1941-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseQuality checked Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444911/quality-checked-instagram-post-templateView licenseBrush Cutter (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082817/brush-cutter-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseCooking for beginners Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444931/cooking-for-beginners-instagram-post-templateView licenseChopping Knife (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087532/chopping-knife-c-1941-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licensePainting class poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713372/painting-class-poster-template-editable-textView licenseChopping Knife (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087518/chopping-knife-c-1941-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseArt class poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713346/art-class-poster-template-editable-textView licenseChopping Knife (c. 1940) by Charles Charonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089100/chopping-knife-c-1940-charles-charonFree Image from public domain licenseAvocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978467/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseChopping Knife (c. 1940) by Charles Charonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089111/chopping-knife-c-1940-charles-charonFree Image from public domain licenseAvocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979594/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseClamp Pincushion (1940) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089137/clamp-pincushion-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseBarbershop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11998616/barbershop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseConestoga Wagon Jacks (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087598/conestoga-wagon-jacks-c-1941-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseAvocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978463/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseHinge Butt (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086049/hinge-butt-c-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseAvocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985504/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseCream Pitcher (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070198/cream-pitcher-c-1936-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseParty invitation poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7714102/party-invitation-poster-template-editable-textView licenseJug (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066755/jug-c-1936-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseInterior design poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713783/interior-design-poster-template-editable-textView licenseStoneware Jug (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086883/stoneware-jug-c-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810491/picture-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView licensePa. German Axe Socket (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086444/pa-german-axe-socket-c-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811119/picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseFlat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085879/flat-iron-stand-c-1940-luther-wenrichFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810493/picture-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseMemorial Money Bank (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086331/memorial-money-bank-c-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseAvocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food png illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979591/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-png-illustration-editable-designView licenseWeather Vane Finial (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087142/weather-vane-finial-c-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513715/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseChopping Knife (c. 1941) by Stanley Chinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087530/chopping-knife-c-1941-stanley-chinFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10779019/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseDoor Stop (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085691/door-stop-c-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514049/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseBottle (c. 1937) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073120/bottle-c-1937-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514045/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseIndian Weather Vane (1935/1942) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060976/indian-weather-vane-19351942-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license