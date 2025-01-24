Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagechurchartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbedbenchChurch Pew (c. 1940) by Randolph AtkinsonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 927 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3163 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPublic garden Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458265/public-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChild's Chair (c. 1940) by Randolph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085580/childs-chair-c-1940-randolph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseMental health Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528417/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChild's Chair (1940) by Randolph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085577/childs-chair-1940-randolph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cushion cover mockup, bedding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866786/editable-cushion-cover-mockup-bedding-designView licenseBier (c. 1936) by Randolph F Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064309/bier-c-1936-randolph-millerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable photo frame Japandi interior mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15139656/editable-photo-frame-japandi-interior-mockupView licenseBed, Burl Walnut (c. 1939) by Randolph F Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082634/bed-burl-walnut-c-1939-randolph-millerFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon Autumn sale watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617267/cartoon-autumn-sale-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseMission Bench (c. 1936) by Randolph F Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067197/mission-bench-c-1936-randolph-millerFree Image from public domain licenseBedroom interior mockup, editable wall designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10185370/bedroom-interior-mockup-editable-wall-designView licenseMeeting House Pew (c. 1936) by Donald Streeterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067127/meeting-house-pew-c-1936-donald-streeterFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSettle-table (c. 1940) by Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086677/settle-table-c-1940-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain licenseClothing donation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12711468/clothing-donation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHigh-boy (c. 1937) by Randolph F Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075226/high-boy-c-1937-randolph-millerFree Image from public domain licenseNatural joy quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453271/natural-joy-quote-poster-templateView licenseFour Post Bed (c. 1940) by David S De Vaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085904/four-post-bed-c-1940-david-vaultFree Image from public domain licenseSenior care Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528410/senior-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePainted Ceiling Decorations (c. 1940) by Randolph F Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089490/painted-ceiling-decorations-c-1940-randolph-millerFree Image from public domain licensePicnic in the park Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12465398/picnic-the-park-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCradle (c. 1940) by Harry Kinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089319/cradle-c-1940-harry-kingFree Image from public domain licenseAntique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082123/antique-home-decor-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrairie Schooner Seat (c. 1937) by Wilbur M Ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076554/prairie-schooner-seat-c-1937-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon jogging watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613411/cartoon-jogging-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseOrnamental Gate to Nave of Church (c. 1936) by Randolph F Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067303/ornamental-gate-nave-church-c-1936-randolph-millerFree Image from public domain licenseMattress ad Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825265/mattress-facebook-post-templateView licenseMission Bench (c. 1936) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067184/mission-bench-c-1936-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license3D minimal living room, interior editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397295/minimal-living-room-interior-editable-remixView licenseComb and Brush Case (c. 1940) by J Herman McCollumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089179/comb-and-brush-case-c-1940-herman-mccollumFree Image from public domain licenseTravel agency Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14747157/travel-agency-instagram-post-templateView licenseSleigh Bed (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071641/sleigh-bed-c-1936-kurt-melzerFree Image from public domain licenseBaby shower Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597303/baby-shower-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOffice High Stool (c. 1940) by Ursula Lauderdalehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086425/office-high-stool-c-1940-ursula-lauderdaleFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseCradle Settee (c. 1937) by Frederick Jacksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074113/cradle-settee-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081825/png-art-artwork-bedView licenseDuncan Phyfe Sewing Cabinet (c. 1940) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085764/duncan-phyfe-sewing-cabinet-c-1940-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621521/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseWash Stand (c. 1940) by Joe Brennanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087114/wash-stand-c-1940-joe-brennanFree Image from public domain license