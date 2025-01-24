rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Church Pew (c. 1940) by Randolph Atkinson
Save
Edit Image
churchartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbedbench
Public garden Instagram post template, editable text
Public garden Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458265/public-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Child's Chair (c. 1940) by Randolph Atkinson
Child's Chair (c. 1940) by Randolph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085580/childs-chair-c-1940-randolph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Mental health Instagram post template, editable text
Mental health Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528417/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Child's Chair (1940) by Randolph Atkinson
Child's Chair (1940) by Randolph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085577/childs-chair-1940-randolph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable cushion cover mockup, bedding design
Editable cushion cover mockup, bedding design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866786/editable-cushion-cover-mockup-bedding-designView license
Bier (c. 1936) by Randolph F Miller
Bier (c. 1936) by Randolph F Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064309/bier-c-1936-randolph-millerFree Image from public domain license
Editable photo frame Japandi interior mockup
Editable photo frame Japandi interior mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15139656/editable-photo-frame-japandi-interior-mockupView license
Bed, Burl Walnut (c. 1939) by Randolph F Miller
Bed, Burl Walnut (c. 1939) by Randolph F Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082634/bed-burl-walnut-c-1939-randolph-millerFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon Autumn sale watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon Autumn sale watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617267/cartoon-autumn-sale-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Mission Bench (c. 1936) by Randolph F Miller
Mission Bench (c. 1936) by Randolph F Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067197/mission-bench-c-1936-randolph-millerFree Image from public domain license
Bedroom interior mockup, editable wall design
Bedroom interior mockup, editable wall design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10185370/bedroom-interior-mockup-editable-wall-designView license
Meeting House Pew (c. 1936) by Donald Streeter
Meeting House Pew (c. 1936) by Donald Streeter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067127/meeting-house-pew-c-1936-donald-streeterFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Settle-table (c. 1940) by Harry Eisman
Settle-table (c. 1940) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086677/settle-table-c-1940-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Clothing donation poster template, editable text and design
Clothing donation poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12711468/clothing-donation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
High-boy (c. 1937) by Randolph F Miller
High-boy (c. 1937) by Randolph F Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075226/high-boy-c-1937-randolph-millerFree Image from public domain license
Natural joy quote poster template
Natural joy quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453271/natural-joy-quote-poster-templateView license
Four Post Bed (c. 1940) by David S De Vault
Four Post Bed (c. 1940) by David S De Vault
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085904/four-post-bed-c-1940-david-vaultFree Image from public domain license
Senior care Instagram post template, editable text
Senior care Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528410/senior-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Painted Ceiling Decorations (c. 1940) by Randolph F Miller
Painted Ceiling Decorations (c. 1940) by Randolph F Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089490/painted-ceiling-decorations-c-1940-randolph-millerFree Image from public domain license
Picnic in the park Instagram post template, editable text
Picnic in the park Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12465398/picnic-the-park-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cradle (c. 1940) by Harry King
Cradle (c. 1940) by Harry King
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089319/cradle-c-1940-harry-kingFree Image from public domain license
Antique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Antique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082123/antique-home-decor-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Prairie Schooner Seat (c. 1937) by Wilbur M Rice
Prairie Schooner Seat (c. 1937) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076554/prairie-schooner-seat-c-1937-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon jogging watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon jogging watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613411/cartoon-jogging-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Ornamental Gate to Nave of Church (c. 1936) by Randolph F Miller
Ornamental Gate to Nave of Church (c. 1936) by Randolph F Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067303/ornamental-gate-nave-church-c-1936-randolph-millerFree Image from public domain license
Mattress ad Facebook post template
Mattress ad Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825265/mattress-facebook-post-templateView license
Mission Bench (c. 1936) by Edward Jewett
Mission Bench (c. 1936) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067184/mission-bench-c-1936-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
3D minimal living room, interior editable remix
3D minimal living room, interior editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397295/minimal-living-room-interior-editable-remixView license
Comb and Brush Case (c. 1940) by J Herman McCollum
Comb and Brush Case (c. 1940) by J Herman McCollum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089179/comb-and-brush-case-c-1940-herman-mccollumFree Image from public domain license
Travel agency Instagram post template
Travel agency Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14747157/travel-agency-instagram-post-templateView license
Sleigh Bed (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzer
Sleigh Bed (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071641/sleigh-bed-c-1936-kurt-melzerFree Image from public domain license
Baby shower Instagram post template, editable text
Baby shower Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597303/baby-shower-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Office High Stool (c. 1940) by Ursula Lauderdale
Office High Stool (c. 1940) by Ursula Lauderdale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086425/office-high-stool-c-1940-ursula-lauderdaleFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Cradle Settee (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
Cradle Settee (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074113/cradle-settee-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Van Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081825/png-art-artwork-bedView license
Duncan Phyfe Sewing Cabinet (c. 1940) by Edna C Rex
Duncan Phyfe Sewing Cabinet (c. 1940) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085764/duncan-phyfe-sewing-cabinet-c-1940-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621521/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Wash Stand (c. 1940) by Joe Brennan
Wash Stand (c. 1940) by Joe Brennan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087114/wash-stand-c-1940-joe-brennanFree Image from public domain license