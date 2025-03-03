Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagecolor paintingnautical themecostumepublic domain characterswatercolorsailorcharactervintageCigar Store Figure "Sailor" (c. 1940) by Hilda OlsonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 869 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2965 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10648823/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licensePuppet - "Simon Legree" (c. 1939) by Hilda Olsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084362/puppet-simon-legree-c-1939-hilda-olsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10358878/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseMarionette - "Biddy" (c. 1939) by Hilda Olsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083971/marionette-biddy-c-1939-hilda-olsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10648843/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseCeiling of Baptistry Niche, Mission Dolores (c. 1940) by Hilda Olsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085552/ceiling-baptistry-niche-mission-dolores-c-1940-hilda-olsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11448263/watercolor-sailboat-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseClapper (c. 1940) by Hilda Olsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089138/clapper-c-1940-hilda-olsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197767/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseSection of Wall Decoration-Mission San Francisco de Assis (Dolores) (c. 1940) by Hilda Olsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086683/image-art-watercolour-wallFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11448269/watercolor-sailboat-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseMill Stones (1935/1942) by Hilda Olsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061238/mill-stones-19351942-hilda-olsonFree Image from public domain licensePirate party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11994024/pirate-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCigar Store Figure (c. 1938) by Louis Plogstedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079272/cigar-store-figure-c-1938-louis-plogstedFree Image from public domain licenseSailboat mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10648867/sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licensePuppet: "Punch" (c. 1937) by Edward Strzalkowskihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076581/puppet-punch-c-1937-edward-strzalkowskiFree Image from public domain licenseSailboat mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10358883/sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseCigar Store Scotchman (c. 1937) by Florian Rokitahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073887/cigar-store-scotchman-c-1937-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Halloween design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15305606/editable-watercolor-halloween-design-element-setView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Bernard Westmacotthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073783/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-bernard-westmacottFree Image from public domain licenseEditable children's book character element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15278701/editable-childrens-book-character-element-design-setView licenseWoman's Shoe (c. 1940) by Daniel Marshackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087215/womans-shoe-c-1940-daniel-marshackFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Halloween design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15305607/editable-watercolor-halloween-design-element-setView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1936) by Bernard Westmacotthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065066/cigar-store-indian-c-1936-bernard-westmacottFree Image from public domain licenseColorful & diverse kid superheroes, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551231/colorful-diverse-kid-superheroes-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079307/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain licenseFishing boat, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716061/fishing-boat-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseCigar Store Soldier (c. 1936) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065091/cigar-store-soldier-c-1936-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseColorful & diverse kid superheroes png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551603/colorful-diverse-kid-superheroes-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1940) by J Herman McCollumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089140/cigar-store-indian-c-1940-herman-mccollumFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Christmas animal character design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15255978/editable-watercolor-christmas-animal-character-design-element-setView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073789/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseColorful & diverse kid superheroes, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12544312/colorful-diverse-kid-superheroes-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Jane Iversonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079303/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain licenseGoodbye quote mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815437/goodbye-quote-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1936) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065083/cigar-store-indian-c-1936-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseBear fishing png element, watercolor animal, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12720946/bear-fishing-png-element-watercolor-animal-editable-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073764/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage animal character design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15203006/editable-vintage-animal-character-design-element-setView licenseCigar Store Figure: Punch (c. 1939) by Elmer R Kottcamphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083084/cigar-store-figure-punch-c-1939-elmer-kottcampFree Image from public domain license