rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Civil War Soldier (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolourmanpublic domainclothingadult
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Civil War General (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
Civil War General (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059669/civil-war-general-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Dancing Doll (c. 1939) by Mina Lowry
Dancing Doll (c. 1939) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083279/dancing-doll-c-1939-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Dancing Doll (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Dancing Doll (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074294/dancing-doll-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Baseball Player (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
Baseball Player (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059013/baseball-player-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead: Hercules (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
Figurehead: Hercules (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085822/figurehead-hercules-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead: "Henry Clay" (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
Figurehead: "Henry Clay" (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060512/figurehead-henry-clay-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Toby Figure (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
Toby Figure (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086957/toby-figure-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Dancing Doll (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
Dancing Doll (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085594/dancing-doll-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Figure of a Black Man (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Figure of a Black Man (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065950/figure-black-man-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087148/weather-vane-cock-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Parrot (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Parrot (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076238/parrot-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ship Chandler's Sign (c. 1940) by Robert Pohle
Ship Chandler's Sign (c. 1940) by Robert Pohle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086706/ship-chandlers-sign-c-1940-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Poodle (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Poodle (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076505/poodle-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView license
Horse (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Horse (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075282/horse-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912908/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView license
Man with Cello (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
Man with Cello (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061184/man-with-cello-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915478/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView license
Poodle (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Poodle (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076509/poodle-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Group of young adults outdoors using smartphones together and chilling
Group of young adults outdoors using smartphones together and chilling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901119/group-young-adults-outdoors-using-smartphones-together-and-chillingView license
Decoy (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
Decoy (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085612/decoy-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Reading club Instagram post template, editable text
Reading club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202697/reading-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Star of Bethlehem Quilt (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry and Sylvia Dezon
Star of Bethlehem Quilt (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry and Sylvia Dezon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086833/star-bethlehem-quilt-c-1940-mina-lowry-and-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain license
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915916/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView license
Carousel Horse (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
Carousel Horse (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059432/carousel-horse-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915679/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView license
Hobby Horse (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
Hobby Horse (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060872/hobby-horse-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license