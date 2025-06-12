rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Cock Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Burrell
Save
Edit Image
pencil sketchvintage sketchbird illustrationanimalbirdartvintagepublic domain
Vintage nature blog banner template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Vintage nature blog banner template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23242610/image-texture-flower-animalView license
Metal Weather Vane (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Metal Weather Vane (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061215/metal-weather-vane-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Spa & resort vintage logo template, editable design
Spa & resort vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774599/spa-resort-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1940) by Ben Lassen
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1940) by Ben Lassen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087149/weather-vane-cock-c-1940-ben-lassenFree Image from public domain license
Spa & resort vintage logo template, editable design
Spa & resort vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575499/spa-resort-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087148/weather-vane-cock-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1938) by Helen Hobart
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1938) by Helen Hobart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082262/weather-vane-finial-c-1938-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain license
Traces of nature poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Traces of nature poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23260237/image-texture-butterfly-cartoonView license
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1938) by Helen Hobart
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1938) by Helen Hobart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082255/weather-vane-cock-c-1938-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain license
Habitat conservation Instagram post template
Habitat conservation Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854014/habitat-conservation-instagram-post-templateView license
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Helen Hobart
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Helen Hobart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078127/weather-vane-finial-c-1937-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain license
Happy thanksgiving editable poster template
Happy thanksgiving editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615500/happy-thanksgiving-editable-poster-templateView license
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1938) by Selma Sandler
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1938) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082256/weather-vane-cock-c-1938-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Organic eggs label template, editable design
Organic eggs label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14489070/organic-eggs-label-template-editable-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Rollington Campbell
Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Rollington Campbell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072515/weather-vane-c-1936-rollington-campbellFree Image from public domain license
Living earth blog banner template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Living earth blog banner template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23238699/image-pencil-drawing-cartoon-paperView license
Cock Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Rollington Campbell
Cock Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Rollington Campbell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065152/cock-weather-vane-c-1936-rollington-campbellFree Image from public domain license
Local bar logo template, editable business branding design
Local bar logo template, editable business branding design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14717893/local-bar-logo-template-editable-business-branding-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082263/weather-vane-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Local bar logo template, editable business branding design
Local bar logo template, editable business branding design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16999245/local-bar-logo-template-editable-business-branding-designView license
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1938) by Selma Sandler
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1938) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082266/weather-vane-cock-c-1938-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Organic eggs label template, editable design
Organic eggs label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488406/organic-eggs-label-template-editable-designView license
Rooster Weather Vane (c. 1945) by Robert Pohle
Rooster Weather Vane (c. 1945) by Robert Pohle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088765/rooster-weather-vane-c-1945-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain license
Aviary Instagram post template
Aviary Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549479/aviary-instagram-post-templateView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082249/weather-vane-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Polar bear and penguins, global warming editable collage art
Polar bear and penguins, global warming editable collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346813/polar-bear-and-penguins-global-warming-editable-collage-artView license
Weather Vane Cock (c. 1936) by Rollington Campbell
Weather Vane Cock (c. 1936) by Rollington Campbell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072530/weather-vane-cock-c-1936-rollington-campbellFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving recipe poster template, editable text and design
Thanksgiving recipe poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12011600/thanksgiving-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1938) by Philip Johnson
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1938) by Philip Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082253/weather-vane-finial-c-1938-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Bloom Facebook post template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and design
Bloom Facebook post template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23119308/image-texture-pencil-drawing-flowerView license
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082257/weather-vane-finial-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Drawing class Facebook post template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Drawing class Facebook post template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23254984/png-pencil-drawing-butterflyView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Robert Pohle
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Robert Pohle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082225/weather-vane-c-1938-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Figurine: Cock (c. 1937) by Bernard Westmacott
Figurine: Cock (c. 1937) by Bernard Westmacott
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074802/figurine-cock-c-1937-bernard-westmacottFree Image from public domain license
Polar bear png penguins, global warming editable collage art
Polar bear png penguins, global warming editable collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9333095/polar-bear-png-penguins-global-warming-editable-collage-artView license
Betel Cutter in the Form of a Bird (19th-20th century) by Indian
Betel Cutter in the Form of a Bird (19th-20th century) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157263/betel-cutter-the-form-bird-19th-20th-century-indianFree Image from public domain license
Stag deer, wild animal editable collage art
Stag deer, wild animal editable collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345883/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView license
Cock Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Gordon Sanborn
Cock Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Gordon Sanborn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073946/cock-weather-vane-c-1937-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain license