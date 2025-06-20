rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Coin Purse (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barnes
Save
Edit Image
patternartwatercolorcoinpublic domainclothingpaintingsphoto
Ripped paper png mockup element, vintage flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, vintage flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237520/png-botanical-customizable-cut-outView license
Hooked Rug - Center Design (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Hooked Rug - Center Design (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066441/hooked-rug-center-design-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Cute little elephant cartoon png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Cute little elephant cartoon png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526318/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070112/coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Cute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Cute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526468/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089282/coverlet-section-c-1940-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Cute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Cute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526333/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Coverlet (Applique) Quilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet (Applique) Quilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070125/coverlet-applique-quilt-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Farm & kids book cover template
Farm & kids book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14368885/farm-kids-book-cover-templateView license
Table Scarf (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Table Scarf (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077571/table-scarf-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Play time Instagram post template, editable text
Play time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507714/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Coverlet (Section of) (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet (Section of) (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089299/coverlet-section-of-c-1940-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Smoked ham label template, editable design
Smoked ham label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14769846/smoked-ham-label-template-editable-designView license
Coverlet (Wool) (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet (Wool) (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074102/coverlet-wool-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Make a wish poster template, editable text and design
Make a wish poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721877/make-wish-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066439/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066399/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage transportation, editable train and ship set, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage transportation, editable train and ship set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059466/vintage-transportation-editable-train-and-ship-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Coverlet (Reverse Side) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet (Reverse Side) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070122/coverlet-reverse-side-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Happy valentine's day poster template, editable text and design
Happy valentine's day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597446/happy-valentines-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Sampler (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Sampler (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076844/sampler-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Make a wish Instagram post template, editable text
Make a wish Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12600232/make-wish-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066404/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Mitts (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Mitts (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075906/mitts-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Make a wish Instagram story template, editable text
Make a wish Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721899/make-wish-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066447/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Baby girl party poster template, editable text and design
Baby girl party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660410/baby-girl-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pincushion (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Pincushion (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076412/pincushion-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon characters, watercolors, children dressed according to their occupation. isolated element set
Cartoon characters, watercolors, children dressed according to their occupation. isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992060/image-paper-cartoon-personView license
Slipper (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Slipper (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077279/slipper-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Make a wish blog banner template, editable text
Make a wish blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721916/make-wish-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
"David and Goliath" Marionette (c. 1937) by Ruth Abrams
"David and Goliath" Marionette (c. 1937) by Ruth Abrams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072800/david-and-goliath-marionette-c-1937-ruth-abramsFree Image from public domain license
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Jessie M Benge
Dress (c. 1940) by Jessie M Benge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085732/dress-c-1940-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070077/coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Quilt Block (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Quilt Block (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068191/quilt-block-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license