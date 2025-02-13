rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Copper Vat (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsbagbasketphotoantique
Grocery store Instagram post template, editable text
Grocery store Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596712/grocery-store-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cupboard for Corner (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
Cupboard for Corner (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089371/cupboard-for-corner-c-1940-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15407006/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView license
Wooden Bell (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
Wooden Bell (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087228/wooden-bell-c-1940-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15409613/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView license
Copper Cruet (1937) by Edward Jewett
Copper Cruet (1937) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073989/copper-cruet-1937-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15407127/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView license
Saddle Bags (c. 1938) by Edward Jewett
Saddle Bags (c. 1938) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081326/saddle-bags-c-1938-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416431/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView license
Copper Foot Warmer (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
Copper Foot Warmer (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073994/copper-foot-warmer-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418695/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView license
Drinking Fountain (c. 1940) by Edward DiGennero
Drinking Fountain (c. 1940) by Edward DiGennero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085752/drinking-fountain-c-1940-edward-digenneroFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416439/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView license
Wall Painting (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
Wall Painting (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087092/wall-painting-c-1940-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15409525/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView license
Bit (c. 1939) by Edward Jewett
Bit (c. 1939) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082724/bit-c-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15406857/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView license
Lock Plate (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
Lock Plate (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086290/lock-plate-c-1940-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15409593/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView license
Cut Tin Picture Frame (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley
Cut Tin Picture Frame (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089387/cut-tin-picture-frame-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Shopping tips Instagram post template, editable text
Shopping tips Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596720/shopping-tips-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Leather Purse Top (c. 1940) by Lyman Young
Leather Purse Top (c. 1940) by Lyman Young
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086250/leather-purse-top-c-1940-lyman-youngFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416810/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView license
Copper Cruet (1937) by Edward Jewett
Copper Cruet (1937) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073997/copper-cruet-1937-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15407122/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView license
Copper Cauldron (1937) by Edward Jewett
Copper Cauldron (1937) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073993/copper-cauldron-1937-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15406850/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView license
Kettle (c. 1940) by Maurice Van Felix
Kettle (c. 1940) by Maurice Van Felix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086194/kettle-c-1940-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain license
Branding poster template
Branding poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825637/branding-poster-templateView license
Copper Kettle (1937) by Edward Jewett
Copper Kettle (1937) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073995/copper-kettle-1937-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Branding poster template
Branding poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825628/branding-poster-templateView license
Chair (c. 1936) by Edward Jewett
Chair (c. 1936) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064896/chair-c-1936-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Wholesale candy blog banner template, editable text
Wholesale candy blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596692/wholesale-candy-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Butter Tub (1938) by Eugene C Miller
Butter Tub (1938) by Eugene C Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078995/butter-tub-1938-eugene-millerFree Image from public domain license
We're open poster template
We're open poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052192/were-open-poster-templateView license
Straw Bee Hive (c. 1940) by Frank Gray
Straw Bee Hive (c. 1940) by Frank Gray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086884/straw-bee-hive-c-1940-frank-grayFree Image from public domain license
Hello October Instagram post template, editable text
Hello October Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617369/hello-october-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mission Bench (c. 1936) by Edward Jewett
Mission Bench (c. 1936) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067184/mission-bench-c-1936-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15407850/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Pearl Gibbo
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Pearl Gibbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086530/printed-cotton-c-1940-pearl-gibboFree Image from public domain license