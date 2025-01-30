rawpixel
Combination Lamp/Candle Holder (c. 1940) by Sydney Roberts
Halloween tricks Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596834/halloween-tricks-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Plane (c. 1940) by Sydney Roberts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086477/plane-c-1940-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain license
Trick or treat Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596833/trick-treat-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Flower Crock (probably 1940/1941) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085891/flower-crock-probably-19401941-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Pottery Piece (c. 1939) by Sydney Roberts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084327/pottery-piece-c-1939-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain license
Happy diwali Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539305/happy-diwali-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ink and Pen Stand (c. 1940) by Robert Cole
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086122/ink-and-pen-stand-c-1940-robert-coleFree Image from public domain license
Diwali oil lamp set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080781/diwali-oil-lamp-set-editable-design-elementView license
Fireplace Tool (c. 1940) by Sydney Roberts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085829/fireplace-tool-c-1940-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sugar Bowl (probably 1940/1941) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086900/sugar-bowl-probably-19401941-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Happy diwali poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824314/happy-diwali-poster-templateView license
Grease Lamp (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080061/grease-lamp-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Editable rabbit wearing blue pajamas character watercolor design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15699225/editable-rabbit-wearing-blue-pajamas-character-watercolor-design-element-setView license
Cast Iron Fruit Jar (c. 1940) by Doris Hollingsworth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085530/cast-iron-fruit-jar-c-1940-doris-hollingsworthFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor birthday cake design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15266953/editable-watercolor-birthday-cake-design-element-setView license
Trivet (c. 1942) by Sydney Roberts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088741/trivet-c-1942-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain license
Birthday word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890279/birthday-word-sticker-png-element-editable-blue-watercolor-designView license
Fireman's Candle Lamp (c. 1940) by Raymond Manupelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085836/firemans-candle-lamp-c-1940-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain license
Minimal wooden furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979970/minimal-wooden-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Cup and Saucer (c. 1940) by Aaron Fastovsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089366/cup-and-saucer-c-1940-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain license
Minimal wooden furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981436/minimal-wooden-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Mortar (c. 1940) by Hester Duany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086382/mortar-c-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain license
Minimal wooden furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979784/minimal-wooden-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Lamp (c. 1940) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086242/lamp-c-1940-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Minimal wooden furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979982/minimal-wooden-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Mortar (c. 1940) by Walter Praefke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086379/mortar-c-1940-walter-praefkeFree Image from public domain license
Minimal wooden furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979905/minimal-wooden-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Measure (c. 1940) by Hester Duany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086314/measure-c-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor birthday cake design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15266952/editable-watercolor-birthday-cake-design-element-setView license
Flask (c. 1940) by John Fisk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085851/flask-c-1940-john-fiskFree Image from public domain license
Minimal wooden furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979909/minimal-wooden-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Lamp (c. 1940) by Richard Taylor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086217/lamp-c-1940-richard-taylorFree Image from public domain license
Minimal wooden furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979768/minimal-wooden-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Bottle (c. 1936) by Charles Moss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064432/bottle-c-1936-charles-mossFree Image from public domain license
Minimal wooden furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981728/minimal-wooden-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Glass Oil Lamp (1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085953/glass-oil-lamp-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Minimal wooden furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980014/minimal-wooden-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Drawing Instrument Box (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085719/drawing-instrument-box-c-1940-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license