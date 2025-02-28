Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingsphotoantiquecornerCorner Cupboard (c. 1940) by Henry MoranOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 664 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2267 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChina Closet (c. 1936) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064992/china-closet-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCorner Cupboard (c. 1942) by George H Alexanderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088563/corner-cupboard-c-1942-george-alexanderFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian furniture, home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057789/editable-victorian-furniture-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCorner Cupboard (c. 1939) by Leslie Macklemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083185/corner-cupboard-c-1939-leslie-macklemFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseDresser (c. 1940) by Pearl Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085761/dresser-c-1940-pearl-davisFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseCabinet (c. 1940) by Grace Bolserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089084/cabinet-c-1940-grace-bolserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059447/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChina Closet (c. 1940) by Josephine Pradohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089093/china-closet-c-1940-josephine-pradoFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBlock-front Secretary (walnut) (c. 1940) by John Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088948/block-front-secretary-walnut-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseHanging Closet (c. 1940) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086018/hanging-closet-c-1940-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseWhite picture frame mockup, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10932638/white-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-designView licenseCorner cupboard (probably 1939) by Leslie Macklemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083188/corner-cupboard-probably-1939-leslie-macklemFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral gold frame background, aesthetic Winter botanical illustration designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056329/png-aesthetic-antique-artView licenseWriting Desk (c. 1940) by Joe Brennan and Jesus Penahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087258/writing-desk-c-1940-joe-brennan-and-jesus-penaFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseChest (c. 1936) by Leon Witthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064941/chest-c-1936-leon-wittFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Winter botanical border, gold frame illustration designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057896/editable-winter-botanical-border-gold-frame-illustration-designView licenseSecretary (c. 1936) by Leon Witthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070736/secretary-c-1936-leon-wittFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseHanging Corner Cupboard (c. 1942) by William H Edwardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088602/hanging-corner-cupboard-c-1942-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Winter flower background, editable gold frame illustration designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057897/aesthetic-winter-flower-background-editable-gold-frame-illustration-designView licenseWashstand (c. 1939) by Henry Moranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085150/washstand-c-1939-henry-moranFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame, editable Winter flower border illustration designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9187180/gold-frame-editable-winter-flower-border-illustration-designView licenseCorner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079415/corner-cupboard-c-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain licenseFloral gold frame desktop wallpaper, editable Winter flower border illustration designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057899/png-aesthetic-antique-artView licenseSecretary (c. 1939) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084525/secretary-c-1939-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Winter flower computer wallpaper, editable gold frame illustration designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056342/png-aesthetic-antique-artView licenseCorner Cupboard (Used for Storing China) (1939) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083192/corner-cupboard-used-for-storing-china-1939-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseSecretary (c. 1939) by Josephine Prado and Rosa Riverohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084522/secretary-c-1939-josephine-prado-and-rosa-riveroFree Image from public domain licenseLaundry room wall editable mockup, interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11095880/laundry-room-wall-editable-mockup-interior-designView licenseCorner Cupboard (c. 1941) by Joseph Ficcadentihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087587/corner-cupboard-c-1941-joseph-ficcadentiFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licensePainted Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080888/painted-chest-drawers-c-1938-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license