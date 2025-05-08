rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Covered Dish (Hen) (c. 1940) by Sydney Roberts
Save
Edit Image
animalbirdartfurniturepublic domaindrawingsbedchicken
Farm life Facebook post template
Farm life Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038700/farm-life-facebook-post-templateView license
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1940) by Ben Lassen
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1940) by Ben Lassen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087149/weather-vane-cock-c-1940-ben-lassenFree Image from public domain license
Chicken food sale Facebook post template
Chicken food sale Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038669/chicken-food-sale-facebook-post-templateView license
Rooster Weather Vane (c. 1945) by Robert Pohle
Rooster Weather Vane (c. 1945) by Robert Pohle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088765/rooster-weather-vane-c-1945-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain license
Chicken element set, editable design
Chicken element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003936/chicken-element-set-editable-designView license
Hen on Dish (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastings
Hen on Dish (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066336/hen-dish-c-1936-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Art class poster template
Art class poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063311/art-class-poster-templateView license
Pin Tray (c. 1939) by Helen Hobart
Pin Tray (c. 1939) by Helen Hobart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084254/pin-tray-c-1939-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, Ohara Koson's chicken transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, Ohara Koson's chicken transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232842/png-animal-bird-customizableView license
Twee kippen (c. 1900 - c. 1940)
Twee kippen (c. 1900 - c. 1940)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13737859/twee-kippen-c-1900-1940Free Image from public domain license
Editable vintage bird animal design element set
Editable vintage bird animal design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15847853/editable-vintage-bird-animal-design-element-setView license
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1938) by Helen Hobart
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1938) by Helen Hobart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082255/weather-vane-cock-c-1938-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain license
Chic holding megaphone, marketing, digital art editable remix
Chic holding megaphone, marketing, digital art editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645680/chic-holding-megaphone-marketing-digital-art-editable-remixView license
Bandbox (c. 1937) by Joseph Rothenberg
Bandbox (c. 1937) by Joseph Rothenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072927/bandbox-c-1937-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain license
Chic holding megaphone png, marketing, digital art editable remix
Chic holding megaphone png, marketing, digital art editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645604/chic-holding-megaphone-png-marketing-digital-art-editable-remixView license
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Helen Hobart
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Helen Hobart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078127/weather-vane-finial-c-1937-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain license
Editable chicken element set
Editable chicken element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15151531/editable-chicken-element-setView license
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Milton Grubstein
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078131/weather-vane-finial-c-1937-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Chic holding megaphone png, marketing, digital art editable remix
Chic holding megaphone png, marketing, digital art editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645695/chic-holding-megaphone-png-marketing-digital-art-editable-remixView license
Foot Scraper (c. 1940) by Julius Bellamy
Foot Scraper (c. 1940) by Julius Bellamy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085894/foot-scraper-c-1940-julius-bellamyFree Image from public domain license
Chic holding megaphone, marketing, digital art editable remix
Chic holding megaphone, marketing, digital art editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645619/chic-holding-megaphone-marketing-digital-art-editable-remixView license
Four Textile Samples (c. 1940) by Pearl Gibbo
Four Textile Samples (c. 1940) by Pearl Gibbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085915/four-textile-samples-c-1940-pearl-gibboFree Image from public domain license
Happy thanksgiving poster template, editable text and design
Happy thanksgiving poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379652/happy-thanksgiving-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Rollington Campbell
Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Rollington Campbell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072515/weather-vane-c-1936-rollington-campbellFree Image from public domain license
Happy thanksgiving Instagram post template, editable text
Happy thanksgiving Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563636/happy-thanksgiving-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bandbox (c. 1936) by Arsen Maralian
Bandbox (c. 1936) by Arsen Maralian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064205/bandbox-c-1936-arsen-maralianFree Image from public domain license
Art class Facebook story template
Art class Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14447607/art-class-facebook-story-templateView license
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Helen Alpiner Blumenstiel
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Helen Alpiner Blumenstiel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085195/weather-vane-c-1939-helen-alpiner-blumenstielFree Image from public domain license
Animal Farm isolated element set
Animal Farm isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992485/animal-farm-isolated-element-setView license
Hen on Nest (c. 1938) by Robert Gilson
Hen on Nest (c. 1938) by Robert Gilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080184/hen-nest-c-1938-robert-gilsonFree Image from public domain license
3D editable freshly hatched chicken remix
3D editable freshly hatched chicken remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12411580/editable-freshly-hatched-chicken-remixView license
Cradle (c. 1940) by Harry King
Cradle (c. 1940) by Harry King
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089319/cradle-c-1940-harry-kingFree Image from public domain license
Art class Instagram post template
Art class Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14447611/art-class-instagram-post-templateView license
Rooster Woodcarving (c. 1940) by Marian Page
Rooster Woodcarving (c. 1940) by Marian Page
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086626/rooster-woodcarving-c-1940-marian-pageFree Image from public domain license
Bird flu Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Bird flu Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9218089/bird-flu-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Doll Cradle (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson
Doll Cradle (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085659/doll-cradle-c-1940-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain license
Animal Farm isolated element set
Animal Farm isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992481/animal-farm-isolated-element-setView license
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1938) by Selma Sandler
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1938) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082266/weather-vane-cock-c-1938-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Chicken element set, editable design
Chicken element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003933/chicken-element-set-editable-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082249/weather-vane-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license