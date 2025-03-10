Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagecardpattern printspaperfabricpatternwatercolorvintagedesignsCotton Prints (c. 1940) by Erskine CarterOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 944 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3223 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1936) by Millia Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068082/printed-cotton-c-1936-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain licenseEditable business card mockup, business identity designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9192693/editable-business-card-mockup-business-identity-designView licenseTextiles from Quilt (c. 1936) by Millia Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072106/textiles-from-quilt-c-1936-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel card mockup design., customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21996950/elegant-hotel-card-mockup-design-customizable-designView licenseCotton Quilt - Tulip Design (c. 1938) by Frank Guttinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079429/cotton-quilt-tulip-design-c-1938-frank-guttingFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas playlist, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519420/christmas-playlist-editable-instagram-post-templateView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086539/printed-cotton-c-1940-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain licenseArtwork auction Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787535/artwork-auction-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseHomespun Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086090/homespun-coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseWedding mood board mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9152282/wedding-mood-board-mockup-customizable-designView licenseEmbroidery (c. 1940) by Isabella Ruth Doerflerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085782/embroidery-c-1940-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic note paper collage mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073127/aesthetic-note-paper-collage-mockup-editable-designView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1940) by Charlotte Winterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086544/printed-cotton-c-1940-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness card mockup, realistic brandinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7485611/business-card-mockup-realistic-brandingView licensePrinted Cottons (c. 1936) by Millia Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068099/printed-cottons-c-1936-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram post template, editable summer designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18830641/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-summer-designView licensePrinted Textile (c. 1941) by Ernest Capaldohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087975/printed-textile-c-1941-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage botanical business card template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7425668/imageView licensePurse (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068109/purse-c-1936-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain licenseClothing tag label editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543836/clothing-tag-label-editable-mockupView licenseRibbon (1940) by Marie Lutrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086598/ribbon-1940-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain licensePink flowers illustration, aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10175708/pink-flowers-illustration-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseRed and White Table Napkin (c. 1939) by Arthur G Merkleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084409/red-and-white-table-napkin-c-1939-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain licensePink flower branch, watercolor background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10175876/pink-flower-branch-watercolor-background-editable-designView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubranohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086551/printed-cotton-c-1940-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical business card template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7429477/botanical-business-card-template-editable-textView licenseHistorical Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano and A Zimethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086044/historical-printed-textile-c-1940-joseph-lubrano-and-zimetFree Image from public domain licensePink peony flower, watercolor background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10175580/pink-peony-flower-watercolor-background-editable-designView licenseApplique and Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by John Osterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064087/applique-and-patchwork-quilt-c-1936-john-osterFree Image from public domain licenseElegant business card mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15355743/elegant-business-card-mockupView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066406/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseWhite flowers illustration, green background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176659/white-flowers-illustration-green-background-editable-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage wedding invite with vintage floral and angel motifs social media post editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22788622/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067878/image-pattern-art-watercolorFree Image from public domain licenseGreen fabric textured background, block prints border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9327781/green-fabric-textured-background-block-prints-border-editable-designView licenseMaterials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067077/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licensePink flowers, chinese aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10175270/pink-flowers-chinese-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089242/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license