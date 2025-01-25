Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagegeometric patternwoven patternsfabricpatternartwatercolordesignpublic domainCoverlet (c. 1940) by Ann Belle N EubankOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 904 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3085 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBeyond the pixel poster template, editable brutalism style designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18779665/beyond-the-pixel-poster-template-editable-brutalism-style-designView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086020/handwoven-coverlet-c-1940-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain licenseMeridian swimwear logo template, editable design template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21443003/meridian-swimwear-logo-template-editable-design-template-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Charles Roadmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089243/coverlet-c-1940-charles-roadmanFree Image from public domain licenseBlue fabric textured background, block prints border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270257/blue-fabric-textured-background-block-prints-border-editable-designView licenseCoverlet Detail (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074098/coverlet-detail-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseBlue fabric textured background, block prints border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9327761/blue-fabric-textured-background-block-prints-border-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089234/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseFilm fest blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428108/film-fest-blog-banner-templateView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089226/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseBlue fabric textured desktop wallpaper, block prints border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331788/blue-fabric-textured-desktop-wallpaper-block-prints-border-editable-designView licenseWoven Coverlet (c. 1940) by John Gasawayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087243/woven-coverlet-c-1940-john-gasawayFree Image from public domain licenseLotto possibility blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428289/lotto-possibility-blog-banner-templateView licenseHomespun Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086090/homespun-coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseBreast cancer Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062492/breast-cancer-facebook-post-templateView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089236/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseStack of clothes element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14999473/stack-clothes-element-set-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089227/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseBespoke tailor & clothing poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10723478/bespoke-tailor-clothing-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089262/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseStack of clothes element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14999904/stack-clothes-element-set-editable-designView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075121/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (1936) by Howard H Shermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066297/handwoven-coverlet-1936-howard-shermanFree Image from public domain licenseFabric sample mockup, brown realistic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7593411/fabric-sample-mockup-brown-realistic-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1938) by Charles Goodwinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079445/coverlet-c-1938-charles-goodwinFree Image from public domain licenseFabric sample mockup, brown realistic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7565236/fabric-sample-mockup-brown-realistic-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089256/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseNew arrival Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18320649/new-arrival-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseCoverlet Fragment (c. 1936) by Alois E Ulrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070146/coverlet-fragment-c-1936-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain licenseBlack fabric textured iPhone wallpaper, block prints border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331692/black-fabric-textured-iphone-wallpaper-block-prints-border-editable-designView licenseBlue and White Homespun (c. 1937) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073043/blue-and-white-homespun-c-1937-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseBook drive Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397381/book-drive-facebook-post-templateView licenseCoverlet Detail (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074101/coverlet-detail-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas gift shop, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16520491/christmas-gift-shop-editable-instagram-post-templateView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089255/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseDonation Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14396516/donation-facebook-post-templateView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074040/coverlet-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseBespoke tailor & clothing post template, editable text for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10091690/bespoke-tailor-clothing-post-template-editable-text-for-social-mediaView licenseCoverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089282/coverlet-section-c-1940-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license