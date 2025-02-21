rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Save
Edit Image
geometric textile patternpatternpersonartdesignpublic domainblackboardcraft
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564338/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089234/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564381/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089226/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564361/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Homespun Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Homespun Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086090/homespun-coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Blanket mockup, minimal interior, editable design
Blanket mockup, minimal interior, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8153159/blanket-mockup-minimal-interior-editable-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089262/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau statue frame background, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau statue frame background, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563594/png-antler-art-nouveauView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089303/coverlet-section-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau statue frame background, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau statue frame background, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563608/png-antler-art-nouveauView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089255/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563981/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089229/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Grayscale floral frame, wrinkled paper editable design
Grayscale floral frame, wrinkled paper editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162822/grayscale-floral-frame-wrinkled-paper-editable-designView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074076/coverlet-section-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau statue frame background, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau statue frame background, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560710/png-antler-art-nouveauView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074037/coverlet-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau statue frame background, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau statue frame background, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563582/png-antler-art-nouveauView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074041/coverlet-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074105/coverlet-section-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089284/coverlet-section-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Managing director profile vintage Instagram post template
Managing director profile vintage Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537885/managing-director-profile-vintage-instagram-post-templateView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089256/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage branding blog banner template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Vintage branding blog banner template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23027230/image-flowers-pattern-personView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089236/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519434/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Homespun Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Homespun Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086086/homespun-coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Ann Belle N Eubank
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Ann Belle N Eubank
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089225/coverlet-c-1940-ann-belle-eubankFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074075/coverlet-section-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView license
Coverlet - Section of Right Side (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet - Section of Right Side (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074118/coverlet-section-right-side-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collection poster template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and design
Vintage collection poster template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23103162/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Coverlet (Section of) (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (Section of) (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089300/coverlet-section-of-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Arts and crafts Facebook post template, cute editable design
Arts and crafts Facebook post template, cute editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18277688/arts-and-crafts-facebook-post-template-cute-editable-designView license
Coverlet Detail (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet Detail (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070147/coverlet-detail-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license