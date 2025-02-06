rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Margaret Linsley
Save
Edit Image
design backgroundembroiderysnowsnowflakebackgroundblue backgroundfabricpattern
Christmas gift shop, editable Instagram post template
Christmas gift shop, editable Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16520491/christmas-gift-shop-editable-instagram-post-templateView license
Coverlet Section (c. 1940) by Margaret Linsley
Coverlet Section (c. 1940) by Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089302/coverlet-section-c-1940-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain license
Christmas embroidery craft, editable design element set
Christmas embroidery craft, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13723974/christmas-embroidery-craft-editable-design-element-setView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Margaret Linsley
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089252/coverlet-c-1940-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418832/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView license
Coverlet Section (c. 1940) by Margaret Linsley
Coverlet Section (c. 1940) by Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089304/coverlet-section-c-1940-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas & Happy New Year, editable Instagram post template
Merry Christmas & Happy New Year, editable Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519509/merry-christmas-happy-new-year-editable-instagram-post-templateView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Margaret Linsley
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089279/coverlet-c-1940-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain license
Stitched
Stitched
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14866027/stitchedView license
Candlewick Bedspread (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
Candlewick Bedspread (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064601/candlewick-bedspread-c-1936-cornelius-christoffels-and-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain license
Stitched
Stitched
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776546/stitchedView license
Homespun Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Homespun Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086090/homespun-coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery fabric png mockup, editable product design
Embroidery fabric png mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14434232/embroidery-fabric-png-mockup-editable-product-designView license
Quilt - Appliqued in Bellflower Design (c. 1937) by Margaret Linsley
Quilt - Appliqued in Bellflower Design (c. 1937) by Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076675/quilt-appliqued-bellflower-design-c-1937-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418881/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074040/coverlet-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776701/patchworkView license
Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley
Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064107/applique-quilt-c-1936-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418873/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView license
Autographed Quilt (c. 1940) by Margaret Linsley
Autographed Quilt (c. 1940) by Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085366/autographed-quilt-c-1940-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14866034/patchworkView license
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067878/image-pattern-art-watercolorFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418745/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089234/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Winter vibes set, editable design element
Winter vibes set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15092236/winter-vibes-set-editable-design-elementView license
Quilt Section (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
Quilt Section (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086587/quilt-section-c-1940-cornelius-christoffels-and-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418876/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089229/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Winter snowflakes border editable background
Winter snowflakes border editable background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767691/winter-snowflakes-border-editable-backgroundView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070081/coverlet-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Stitched
Stitched
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14866386/stitchedView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070084/coverlet-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Editable embroidery snowflake design element set
Editable embroidery snowflake design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15506874/editable-embroidery-snowflake-design-element-setView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089256/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Joy word png, editable embroidery font design
Joy word png, editable embroidery font design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14946402/joy-word-png-editable-embroidery-font-designView license
Woven Coverlet (c. 1936) by Dorothy Lacey
Woven Coverlet (c. 1936) by Dorothy Lacey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072722/woven-coverlet-c-1936-dorothy-laceyFree Image from public domain license
Stitch word png, editable embroidery font design
Stitch word png, editable embroidery font design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14946008/stitch-word-png-editable-embroidery-font-designView license
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067877/image-fabric-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license
Stitch word png, editable embroidery font design
Stitch word png, editable embroidery font design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14945994/stitch-word-png-editable-embroidery-font-designView license
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffels
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067879/image-stars-heart-fabricFree Image from public domain license