Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagepatterngeometric textile patternfabricartwatercolordesignpublic domaingeometric patternCoverlet (c. 1940) by Charles RoadmanOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1083 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3438 x 3810 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable cushion pillow mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807548/editable-cushion-pillow-mockupView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Charles Roadmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089244/coverlet-c-1940-charles-roadmanFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licenseCoverlet (c. 1938) by Charles Goodwinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079445/coverlet-c-1938-charles-goodwinFree Image from public domain licenseAsk me Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062587/ask-facebook-post-templateView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075121/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseLike & subscribe Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089236/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseSuccess quote templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601161/success-quote-templateView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089234/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseJourney quote templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601224/journey-quote-templateView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089226/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable shawl scarf mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786744/editable-shawl-scarf-mockupView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Ann Belle N Eubankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089225/coverlet-c-1940-ann-belle-eubankFree Image from public domain licenseThrow blanket mockup, colorful retro pattern, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207063/throw-blanket-mockup-colorful-retro-pattern-editable-designView licenseWoven Coverlet (c. 1940) by John Gasawayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087243/woven-coverlet-c-1940-john-gasawayFree Image from public domain licenseBlock print Instagram post template, editable vintage pattern design, art is where work meets love quotehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543677/png-abstract-art-where-work-meets-loveView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (1936) by Howard H Shermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066297/handwoven-coverlet-1936-howard-shermanFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery fabric png mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14434232/embroidery-fabric-png-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074041/coverlet-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable towel mockup, home product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9197214/editable-towel-mockup-home-product-designView licenseCoverlet Detail (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070147/coverlet-detail-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery nature textile, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418881/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089263/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract art blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714276/abstract-art-blog-banner-templateView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089256/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseBlock print Facebook post template, editable vintage design, a gentle pace of life quotehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544136/png-gentle-pace-life-abstract-beautifulView licenseCoverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089282/coverlet-section-c-1940-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery nature textile, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418745/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView licenseCoverlet (Blanket) (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070123/coverlet-blanket-c-1936-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery nature textile, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418876/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView licenseCoverlet - Section of Right Side (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074118/coverlet-section-right-side-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Instagram post template, vintage textile pattern, Rise like a Phoenix quotehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543965/png-abstract-beige-blank-spaceView licenseTray (c. 1940) by Charles Roadmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087024/tray-c-1940-charles-roadmanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Instagram post template, vintage fabric pattern, I'm constantly creating myself quotehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543863/png-abstract-beautiful-beigeView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070085/coverlet-c-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage pattern Instagram post template, editable textile design, strive for progress not perfection quotehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543828/png-abstract-beautiful-beigeView licenseCoverlet Detail (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074101/coverlet-detail-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseBlack botanical cloth mockup, William Morris' famous artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7146092/imageView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086020/handwoven-coverlet-c-1940-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license