rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
Save
Edit Image
patterngeometric textile patternfabricartwatercolordesignpublic domaingeometric pattern
Editable cushion pillow mockup
Editable cushion pillow mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807548/editable-cushion-pillow-mockupView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089244/coverlet-c-1940-charles-roadmanFree Image from public domain license
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView license
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Charles Goodwin
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Charles Goodwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079445/coverlet-c-1938-charles-goodwinFree Image from public domain license
Ask me Facebook post template
Ask me Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062587/ask-facebook-post-templateView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William O Fletcher
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William O Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075121/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Like & subscribe Facebook post template
Like & subscribe Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089236/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Success quote template
Success quote template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601161/success-quote-templateView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089234/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Journey quote template
Journey quote template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601224/journey-quote-templateView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089226/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Editable shawl scarf mockup
Editable shawl scarf mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786744/editable-shawl-scarf-mockupView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Ann Belle N Eubank
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Ann Belle N Eubank
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089225/coverlet-c-1940-ann-belle-eubankFree Image from public domain license
Throw blanket mockup, colorful retro pattern, editable design
Throw blanket mockup, colorful retro pattern, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207063/throw-blanket-mockup-colorful-retro-pattern-editable-designView license
Woven Coverlet (c. 1940) by John Gasaway
Woven Coverlet (c. 1940) by John Gasaway
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087243/woven-coverlet-c-1940-john-gasawayFree Image from public domain license
Block print Instagram post template, editable vintage pattern design, art is where work meets love quote
Block print Instagram post template, editable vintage pattern design, art is where work meets love quote
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543677/png-abstract-art-where-work-meets-loveView license
Handwoven Coverlet (1936) by Howard H Sherman
Handwoven Coverlet (1936) by Howard H Sherman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066297/handwoven-coverlet-1936-howard-shermanFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery fabric png mockup, editable product design
Embroidery fabric png mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14434232/embroidery-fabric-png-mockup-editable-product-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074041/coverlet-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Editable towel mockup, home product design
Editable towel mockup, home product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9197214/editable-towel-mockup-home-product-designView license
Coverlet Detail (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet Detail (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070147/coverlet-detail-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418881/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089263/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Abstract art blog banner template
Abstract art blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714276/abstract-art-blog-banner-templateView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089256/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Block print Facebook post template, editable vintage design, a gentle pace of life quote
Block print Facebook post template, editable vintage design, a gentle pace of life quote
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544136/png-gentle-pace-life-abstract-beautifulView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089282/coverlet-section-c-1940-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418745/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView license
Coverlet (Blanket) (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinson
Coverlet (Blanket) (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070123/coverlet-blanket-c-1936-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418876/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView license
Coverlet - Section of Right Side (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet - Section of Right Side (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074118/coverlet-section-right-side-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Editable Instagram post template, vintage textile pattern, Rise like a Phoenix quote
Editable Instagram post template, vintage textile pattern, Rise like a Phoenix quote
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543965/png-abstract-beige-blank-spaceView license
Tray (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
Tray (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087024/tray-c-1940-charles-roadmanFree Image from public domain license
Editable Instagram post template, vintage fabric pattern, I'm constantly creating myself quote
Editable Instagram post template, vintage fabric pattern, I'm constantly creating myself quote
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543863/png-abstract-beautiful-beigeView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by J Howard Iams
Coverlet (c. 1936) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070085/coverlet-c-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage pattern Instagram post template, editable textile design, strive for progress not perfection quote
Vintage pattern Instagram post template, editable textile design, strive for progress not perfection quote
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543828/png-abstract-beautiful-beigeView license
Coverlet Detail (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet Detail (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074101/coverlet-detail-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Black botanical cloth mockup, William Morris' famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel
Black botanical cloth mockup, William Morris' famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7146092/imageView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrock
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086020/handwoven-coverlet-c-1940-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license