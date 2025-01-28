Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imageillusioncornelius christoffelspatternpersonartwatercolordesignpublic domainCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius ChristoffelsOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 937 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3197 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAlcoholic drink label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536061/alcoholic-drink-label-template-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089234/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseAlcoholic drink label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536063/alcoholic-drink-label-template-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089229/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licensePolitical podcast instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14439943/political-podcast-instagram-post-templateView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089226/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseNew single cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14400616/new-single-cover-templateView licenseCoverlet (Section) (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074076/coverlet-section-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseBreathe poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14514546/breathe-poster-templateView licenseCoverlet - Section of Reverse Side (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074127/coverlet-section-reverse-side-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseDeepfake poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13510882/deepfake-poster-templateView licenseCoverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089303/coverlet-section-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseAlbum cover Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827520/album-cover-facebook-post-templateView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089256/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licensePerception's edge poster template, editable brutalism style designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18779677/perceptions-edge-poster-template-editable-brutalism-style-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089236/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseBreathe Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827528/breathe-facebook-post-templateView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089242/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseBeyond the pixel poster template, editable brutalism style designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18779665/beyond-the-pixel-poster-template-editable-brutalism-style-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089263/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseBreathe Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14514538/breathe-facebook-story-templateView licenseCoverlet (Section) (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074075/coverlet-section-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseCurious mind poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13283371/curious-mind-poster-templateView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089262/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseDigital echoes LV.101 poster template, editable brutalism style designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18779673/digital-echoes-lv101-poster-template-editable-brutalism-style-designView licenseCoverlet (Section) (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074105/coverlet-section-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseBenefits of Gratitude poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14040268/benefits-gratitude-poster-templateView licenseCoverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089284/coverlet-section-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseRetreat & wellness poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13510892/retreat-wellness-poster-templateView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070084/coverlet-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseBreathe blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14514537/breathe-blog-banner-templateView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074041/coverlet-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseRunning challenge Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571582/running-challenge-instagram-post-templateView licenseHomespun Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086090/homespun-coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseAlbum cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14416174/album-cover-templateView licenseCoverlet Detail (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070147/coverlet-detail-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal running day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487530/global-running-day-poster-templateView licenseCoverlet (Section of) (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089300/coverlet-section-of-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseSoul music radio cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452658/soul-music-radio-cover-templateView licenseCoverlet - Section of Right Side (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074118/coverlet-section-right-side-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license