Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepatternartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsphotoruggraphicsCoverlet (c. 1940) by Betty JacobOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 835 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2850 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089265/coverlet-c-1940-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseFree mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView licenseCoverlet (c. 1941) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087608/coverlet-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseFloral boutique poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854314/floral-boutique-poster-templateView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Elizabeth Valentinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089278/coverlet-c-1940-elizabeth-valentineFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506521/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDamask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079548/damask-coverlet-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074081/coverlet-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070100/coverlet-c-1936-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552222/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089246/coverlet-c-1940-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseYellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507586/png-architectural-feature-architecture-artView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Florence Miltohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089269/coverlet-c-1940-florence-miltoFree Image from public domain licenseYear of Tiger Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923534/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Charles Roadmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089243/coverlet-c-1940-charles-roadmanFree Image from public domain licenseDoor mat mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13330963/door-mat-mockup-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1941) by Byron Dingmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087617/coverlet-c-1941-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseCoverlet (1937) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074078/coverlet-1937-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, realistic wall decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713096/photo-frame-mockup-realistic-wall-decorView licenseWoven Coverlet (1935/1942) by Alois E Ulrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063971/woven-coverlet-19351942-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain licenseSpa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23042950/image-flowers-pattern-william-morrisView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Sarkis Erganianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089291/coverlet-c-1940-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564294/png-accessory-arch-archedView licenseCoverlet (1937) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074077/coverlet-1937-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical pattern badge mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638445/botanical-pattern-badge-mockup-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070098/coverlet-c-1936-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseArt & flower Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070078/coverlet-c-1936-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licensePainting club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseCoverlet (1937) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074072/coverlet-1937-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licensewatercolor olive leaf set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131838/watercolor-olive-leaf-set-editable-design-elementView licenseQuilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese pine tree border background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702321/japanese-pine-tree-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Jules Lefeverehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070080/coverlet-c-1936-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079448/coverlet-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license