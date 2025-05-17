rawpixel
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Florence Milto
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView license
Coverlet (c. 1939) by Florence Milto
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083216/coverlet-c-1939-florence-miltoFree Image from public domain license
Diwali set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15090820/diwali-set-editable-design-elementView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074054/coverlet-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
Quilted Chintz Coverlet (c. 1936) by Eugene La Foret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068218/quilted-chintz-coverlet-c-1936-eugene-foretFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070084/coverlet-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089263/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089247/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089243/coverlet-c-1940-charles-roadmanFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Coverlet (1938) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079444/coverlet-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Homespun Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086090/homespun-coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Art auction poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Coverlet: Boston Town (c. 1939) by Byron Dingman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083218/coverlet-boston-town-c-1939-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089236/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9641724/ancient-art-exhibition-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089244/coverlet-c-1940-charles-roadmanFree Image from public domain license
Florence Italy travel Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443003/florence-italy-travel-instagram-post-templateView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089242/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Editable cushion pillow mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807548/editable-cushion-pillow-mockupView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070085/coverlet-c-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Vegan product Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213141/vegan-product-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083702/handwoven-coverlet-c-1939-louise-kentFree Image from public domain license
Vegan product Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213132/vegan-product-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William McAuley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075153/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-william-mcauleyFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759961/ancient-art-exhibition-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075052/glazed-chintz-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213129/art-nouveau-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Historical Printed Textile (c. 1940) by E A Smaller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086053/historical-printed-textile-c-1940-smallerFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213134/art-nouveau-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089231/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Vegan product blog banner template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213146/vegan-product-blog-banner-template-editableView license
Woven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078335/woven-coverlet-c-1937-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license