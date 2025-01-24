Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagetextureartpublic domainblackboardpaintingslinenphotorugCoverlet (c. 1940) by Elizabeth ValentineOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 911 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3110 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFabric sample editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7565222/fabric-sample-editable-mockup-elementView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089264/coverlet-c-1940-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseWood panel editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7565289/wood-panel-editable-mockup-elementView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089265/coverlet-c-1940-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506521/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShaker Textile Sample (c. 1940) by Harold Weisenbornhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086694/shaker-textile-sample-c-1940-harold-weisenbornFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower border background, brown paper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10183317/vintage-flower-border-background-brown-paper-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Jules Lefeverehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070080/coverlet-c-1936-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552222/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066450/hooked-rug-c-1936-elizabeth-valentineFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWall Paper (c. 1936) by Vincent Burzyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072401/wall-paper-c-1936-vincent-burzyFree Image from public domain licenseYellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507586/png-architectural-feature-architecture-artView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070100/coverlet-c-1936-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542128/png-abstract-art-nouveauView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074081/coverlet-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602508/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Charles Roadmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089243/coverlet-c-1940-charles-roadmanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman blue background, gold frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709827/editable-vintage-woman-blue-background-gold-frame-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070098/coverlet-c-1936-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman black background, gold frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513490/editable-vintage-woman-black-background-gold-frame-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070078/coverlet-c-1936-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame black background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706343/gold-frame-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Sarkis Erganianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089291/coverlet-c-1940-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame blue background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709810/gold-frame-blue-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079448/coverlet-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602515/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseCommemorative Coverlet (c. 1939) by John Wilkeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083161/commemorative-coverlet-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564294/png-accessory-arch-archedView licenseCoverlet (c. 1941) by Byron Dingmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087617/coverlet-c-1941-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602476/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089281/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame black desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706492/gold-frame-black-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089234/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602497/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070093/coverlet-c-1936-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower border background, brown paper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174457/vintage-flower-border-background-brown-paper-editable-designView licenseDamask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079548/damask-coverlet-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseFabric sample editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7568613/fabric-sample-editable-mockup-elementView licenseWoolen Coverlet (c. 1941) by Edmond Lortshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088444/woolen-coverlet-c-1941-edmond-lortsFree Image from public domain license