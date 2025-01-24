Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepatternartwatercolorpublic domainblackboardpaintingsphotorugCoverlet (c. 1940) by Margaret LinsleyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 934 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3187 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506521/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089241/coverlet-c-1940-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoverlet Section (c. 1940) by Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089302/coverlet-section-c-1940-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552222/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089252/coverlet-c-1940-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable flyer mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10805977/editable-flyer-mockup-designView licenseCoverlet Section (c. 1940) by Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089304/coverlet-section-c-1940-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain licenseYellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507586/png-architectural-feature-architecture-artView licenseQuilt Section (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086587/quilt-section-c-1940-cornelius-christoffels-and-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564294/png-accessory-arch-archedView licenseHomespun Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086086/homespun-coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602508/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089229/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552183/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseApplique and Embroidered Coverlet (c. 1939) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058806/applique-and-embroidered-coverlet-c-1939-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602476/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseCandlewick Bedspread (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064601/candlewick-bedspread-c-1936-cornelius-christoffels-and-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602515/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseQuilt - Appliqued in Bellflower Design (c. 1937) by Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076675/quilt-appliqued-bellflower-design-c-1937-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602497/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseAutographed Quilt (c. 1940) by Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085366/autographed-quilt-c-1940-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564385/png-accessory-arch-archedView licenseCoverlet, "Boston Town" (c. 1940) by Byron Dingmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089285/coverlet-boston-town-c-1940-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564381/png-accessory-arch-archedView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Charlotte Winterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089271/coverlet-c-1940-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12530542/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067878/image-pattern-art-watercolorFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564338/png-accessory-arch-archedView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067877/image-fabric-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564361/png-accessory-arch-archedView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067879/image-stars-heart-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507048/png-abstract-accessory-archView licenseLog Cabin Quilt Square (1935/1942) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069311/image-pattern-art-watercolorFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602175/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089277/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602252/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseHomespun Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086090/homespun-coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542432/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Helen Balfourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089290/coverlet-c-1940-helen-balfourFree Image from public domain license