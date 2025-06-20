Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalbirdpatternartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsornamentCoverlet, "Boston Town" (c. 1940) by Byron DingmanOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 970 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3310 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseCoverlet: Boston Town (c. 1939) by Byron Dingmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083218/coverlet-boston-town-c-1939-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Charlotte Winterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089271/coverlet-c-1940-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese crane background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759867/japanese-crane-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoverlet (c. 1941) by Byron Dingmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087617/coverlet-c-1941-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain licensePoem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView licenseBeaded Bag (c. 1939) by Byron Dingmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082643/beaded-bag-c-1939-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507539/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoverlet (c. 1938) by Therkel Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079441/coverlet-c-1938-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511472/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoverlet Section (c. 1940) by Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089302/coverlet-section-c-1940-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563308/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView licenseApplique and Embroidered Coverlet (c. 1939) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058806/applique-and-embroidered-coverlet-c-1939-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563298/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVase (c. 1938) by Byron Dingmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082135/vase-c-1938-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain licenseFree mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView licenseHomespun Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086086/homespun-coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseArt Instagram story template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23116128/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView licenseJacquard Coverlet (1935/1942) by Paul Kellyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061044/jacquard-coverlet-19351942-paul-kellyFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563806/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074061/coverlet-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Helen Balfourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089290/coverlet-c-1940-helen-balfourFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511504/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEmbroidery (c. 1937) by Eleanor Cunninghamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074693/embroidery-c-1937-eleanor-cunninghamFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563313/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubranohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086551/printed-cotton-c-1940-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain licenseMonaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552003/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-animalView licenseHomespun Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086090/homespun-coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseFlying parrot editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13392663/flying-parrot-editable-design-community-remixView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Frazierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070114/coverlet-c-1936-cornelius-frazierFree Image from public domain licenseVintage botanical bird patterned backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8568344/vintage-botanical-bird-patterned-backgroundView licenseHistoric Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066382/historic-coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522110/alphonse-muchas-woman-floral-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBelt (c. 1940) by Fanchon Larzelerehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085421/belt-c-1940-fanchon-larzelereFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful garden landscape background, tea table digital paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045076/beautiful-garden-landscape-background-tea-table-digital-paintingView licenseNeedlepoint Tapestry (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086433/needlepoint-tapestry-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseBird documentary poster template, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274228/bird-documentary-poster-template-editable-watercolor-designView licenseBed Hanging (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064249/bed-hanging-c-1936-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain license