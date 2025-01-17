Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourbuildingpublic domainpaintingsarchitecturephotorugCoverlet (c. 1940) by Sarkis ErganianOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 933 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3184 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCast Iron Bank: Merry go Round (c. 1940) by Sarkis Erganianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085534/cast-iron-bank-merry-round-c-1940-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWooden Spoon Rack (c. 1941) by Sarkis Erganianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088417/wooden-spoon-rack-c-1941-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10361310/watercolor-building-editable-remix-designView licenseGrease Lamp (c. 1939) by Sarkis Erganianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083657/grease-lamp-c-1939-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11451349/watercolor-building-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDove (c. 1940) by Sarkis Erganianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085690/dove-c-1940-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198998/watercolor-building-editable-remix-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089265/coverlet-c-1940-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor landmark design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15266969/editable-watercolor-landmark-design-element-setView licenseFlatiron (c. 1941) by Sarkis Erganianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087770/flatiron-c-1941-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089264/coverlet-c-1940-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203776/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseIron Toy Bank (c. 1940) by Sarkis Erganianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086138/iron-toy-bank-c-1940-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor mansion, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203271/watercolor-mansion-editable-remix-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Elizabeth Valentinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089278/coverlet-c-1940-elizabeth-valentineFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802742/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Florence Miltohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089269/coverlet-c-1940-florence-miltoFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licenseArmoire (c. 1939) by Sarkis Erganianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082529/armoire-c-1939-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10651315/watercolor-building-editable-remix-designView licenseHandwoven Tapestry Coverlet (c. 1938) by Elmer Weisehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080174/handwoven-tapestry-coverlet-c-1938-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884603/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseEagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079782/eagle-coverlet-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884610/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Charles Roadmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089243/coverlet-c-1940-charles-roadmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802570/watercolor-building-entrance-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1939) by Florence Miltohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083216/coverlet-c-1939-florence-miltoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10363338/watercolor-building-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070098/coverlet-c-1936-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200191/watercolor-building-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070078/coverlet-c-1936-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203165/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseWoolen Coverlet (c. 1941) by Edmond Lortshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088444/woolen-coverlet-c-1941-edmond-lortsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10352610/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074061/coverlet-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor London at night, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196673/watercolor-london-night-editable-remix-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079448/coverlet-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license