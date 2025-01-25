Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imageruth m barnesabstractwoven patternsrug patterns public domainpatternartdesignpublic domainCoverlet (Section of) (c. 1940) by Ruth M BarnesOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 894 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3051 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBeyond the pixel poster template, editable brutalism style designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18779665/beyond-the-pixel-poster-template-editable-brutalism-style-designView licenseCoverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089282/coverlet-section-c-1940-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseGold vintage frame background, brown texture design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695825/gold-vintage-frame-background-brown-texture-design-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (Reverse Side) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070122/coverlet-reverse-side-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseGold vintage frame background, red texture design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695905/gold-vintage-frame-background-red-texture-design-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (Section) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070132/coverlet-section-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseFabric sample editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7565222/fabric-sample-editable-mockup-elementView licenseCoverlet Detail (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074101/coverlet-detail-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage branding blog banner template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23027230/image-flowers-pattern-personView licenseCoverlet Detail (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074098/coverlet-detail-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal furniture home decor element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994314/minimal-furniture-home-decor-element-editable-design-setView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074040/coverlet-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseGold vintage frame background, brown texture design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626998/gold-vintage-frame-background-brown-texture-design-editable-designView licenseCoverlet Detail "Farmer's Fancy" (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074096/coverlet-detail-farmers-fancy-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal furniture home decor element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994308/minimal-furniture-home-decor-element-editable-design-setView licenseHooked Rug - Center Design (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066441/hooked-rug-center-design-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseGold vintage frame background, red texture design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686521/gold-vintage-frame-background-red-texture-design-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (Wool) (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074102/coverlet-wool-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseSun, vintage illustration by Arthur Dove. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830074/sun-vintage-illustration-arthur-dove-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066404/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal furniture home decor element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994307/minimal-furniture-home-decor-element-editable-design-setView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074058/coverlet-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseGold vintage frame mobile wallpaper, red textured background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696012/gold-vintage-frame-mobile-wallpaper-red-textured-background-editable-designView licenseCoverlet Detail (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070140/coverlet-detail-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseGold vintage frame mobile wallpaper, brown textured background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695876/gold-vintage-frame-mobile-wallpaper-brown-textured-background-editable-designView licenseQuilted Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068216/quilted-coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licensePhotography studio flyer template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814737/photography-studio-flyer-template-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (Detail) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070126/coverlet-detail-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room mat mockup, editable interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686256/living-room-mat-mockup-editable-interior-designView licenseHistoric Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066382/historic-coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseSpa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23042950/image-flowers-pattern-william-morrisView licenseCoverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089303/coverlet-section-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688051/living-room-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074042/coverlet-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseBlue fabric textured background, block prints border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270257/blue-fabric-textured-background-block-prints-border-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070115/coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseBlue fabric textured background, block prints border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9327761/blue-fabric-textured-background-block-prints-border-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (Applique Quilt) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070128/coverlet-applique-quilt-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseBlue fabric textured desktop wallpaper, block prints border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331788/blue-fabric-textured-desktop-wallpaper-block-prints-border-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074052/coverlet-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license