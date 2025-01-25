rawpixel
Coverlet (Section of) (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barnes
Beyond the pixel poster template, editable brutalism style design
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barnes
Gold vintage frame background, brown texture design, editable design
Coverlet (Reverse Side) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Gold vintage frame background, red texture design, editable design
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Fabric sample editable mockup element
Coverlet Detail (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Vintage branding blog banner template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Coverlet Detail (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Minimal furniture home decor element, editable design set
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Gold vintage frame background, brown texture design, editable design
Coverlet Detail "Farmer's Fancy" (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Minimal furniture home decor element, editable design set
Hooked Rug - Center Design (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Gold vintage frame background, red texture design, editable design
Coverlet (Wool) (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Sun, vintage illustration by Arthur Dove. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Minimal furniture home decor element, editable design set
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Gold vintage frame mobile wallpaper, red textured background, editable design
Coverlet Detail (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Gold vintage frame mobile wallpaper, brown textured background, editable design
Quilted Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Photography studio flyer template, editable design
Coverlet (Detail) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Living room mat mockup, editable interior design
Historic Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Spa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Living room frame mockup, editable design
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Blue fabric textured background, block prints border, editable design
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Blue fabric textured background, block prints border, editable design
Coverlet (Applique Quilt) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Blue fabric textured desktop wallpaper, block prints border, editable design
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
