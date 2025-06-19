rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Crock (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotovaseantiquecan
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Crock (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
Crock (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089367/crock-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Greek classic vase design element set
Editable watercolor Greek classic vase design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16040076/editable-watercolor-greek-classic-vase-design-element-setView license
Crock with Cover (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
Crock with Cover (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089374/crock-with-cover-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Greek classic vase design element set
Editable watercolor Greek classic vase design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16040095/editable-watercolor-greek-classic-vase-design-element-setView license
Gemel Bottle (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
Gemel Bottle (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085944/gemel-bottle-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Friends & friendship quote Facebook story template
Friends & friendship quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14789761/friends-friendship-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Jar (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
Jar (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086162/jar-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberg
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084242/pitcher-c-1939-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
History quote Instagram post template
History quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686716/history-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Crock (c. 1939) by Anne Nemtzoff
Crock (c. 1939) by Anne Nemtzoff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083245/crock-c-1939-anne-nemtzoffFree Image from public domain license
Famous flower painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Famous flower painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067818/famous-flower-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Crock (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
Crock (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089359/crock-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Crock (c. 1939) by Anne Nemtzoff
Crock (c. 1939) by Anne Nemtzoff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083244/crock-c-1939-anne-nemtzoffFree Image from public domain license
Break the rules mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Break the rules mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887395/break-the-rules-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089351/crock-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Crock (c. 1953) by John Fisk
Crock (c. 1953) by John Fisk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088848/crock-c-1953-john-fiskFree Image from public domain license
Art poster template
Art poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273041/art-poster-templateView license
Crock (c. 1936) by Samuel Sulkowitz
Crock (c. 1936) by Samuel Sulkowitz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065287/crock-c-1936-samuel-sulkowitzFree Image from public domain license
Famous flower painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Famous flower painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058944/famous-flower-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Crock (c. 1939) by Elsie Wein
Crock (c. 1939) by Elsie Wein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083247/crock-c-1939-elsie-weinFree Image from public domain license
Love & friendship quote Instagram story template
Love & friendship quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631665/love-friendship-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Crock (c. 1939) by George Loughridge
Crock (c. 1939) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083246/crock-c-1939-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
PNG Monstera plant collage element, blue brush stroke design, transparent background
PNG Monstera plant collage element, blue brush stroke design, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12646289/png-aesthetic-blue-brush-strokeView license
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079489/crock-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Happy birthday Instagram story template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
Happy birthday Instagram story template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925248/png-antique-art-artworkView license
Crock (c. 1937) by Jessica Price
Crock (c. 1937) by Jessica Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074219/crock-c-1937-jessica-priceFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Summer design element set
Editable watercolor Summer design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15167005/editable-watercolor-summer-design-element-setView license
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079502/crock-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Real friends quote Instagram story template
Real friends quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631646/real-friends-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Crock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Crock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074234/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Happy birthday Instagram post template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
Happy birthday Instagram post template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915729/png-antique-art-artworkView license
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079511/crock-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Happy birthday blog banner template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
Happy birthday blog banner template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8996434/png-antique-art-artworkView license
Crock (c. 1938) by Elsie Wein
Crock (c. 1938) by Elsie Wein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079475/crock-c-1938-elsie-weinFree Image from public domain license
Protect wildlife poster template, editable watercolor design
Protect wildlife poster template, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274136/protect-wildlife-poster-template-editable-watercolor-designView license
Miniature Crock (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
Miniature Crock (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075864/miniature-crock-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license