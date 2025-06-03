Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepatternartpublic domaindrawingssketchphotographicstextCrock (c. 1940) by Isadore GoldbergOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 929 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2815 x 3637 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBrick greyhound birthday illustration. editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9901597/brick-greyhound-birthday-illustration-editable-designView licenseCrock (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089353/crock-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCrock (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089344/crock-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseBrick greyhound birthday desktop wallpaper. editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9901540/brick-greyhound-birthday-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseCrock (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089364/crock-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseBrick greyhound birthday illustration. editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9901622/brick-greyhound-birthday-illustration-editable-designView licenseCrock (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089367/crock-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseBrick greyhound birthday desktop wallpaper. editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9865446/brick-greyhound-birthday-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseCrock with Cover (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089374/crock-with-cover-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseBrick greyhound birthday illustration. editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829837/brick-greyhound-birthday-illustration-editable-designView licenseHighboy (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086032/highboy-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseNo hate, just love word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346909/hate-just-love-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCrock (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089354/crock-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license"Turk's Head" Mold (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085308/turks-head-mold-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJar (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086162/jar-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseBrick greyhound birthday illustration. editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9865416/brick-greyhound-birthday-illustration-editable-designView licenseHighboy (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075219/highboy-c-1937-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic art print poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7595113/aesthetic-art-print-poster-templateView licenseSecretary (c. 1936) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070732/secretary-c-1936-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract art print poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7595799/abstract-art-print-poster-templateView licenseGemel Bottle (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085944/gemel-bottle-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic art print poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7592833/aesthetic-art-print-poster-templateView license"Turk's Head" Mold (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085311/turks-head-mold-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseInkwell (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086121/inkwell-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art print poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7594511/floral-art-print-poster-templateView licenseHighboy (1935/1942) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060845/highboy-19351942-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePitcher (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084242/pitcher-c-1939-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage sculpture, flower editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591090/aesthetic-vintage-sculpture-flower-editable-setView licenseUrn Design (c. 1940) by Charles Goodwinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087047/urn-design-c-1940-charles-goodwinFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKas (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075600/kas-c-1937-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese oriental cloud, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715834/japanese-oriental-cloud-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKas (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075602/kas-c-1937-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese oriental cloud, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715878/japanese-oriental-cloud-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTavern Table (c. 1953) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088919/tavern-table-c-1953-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license