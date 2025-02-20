rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Cuff Link (c. 1940) by Dorothy Dwin
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourcoinmoneypublic domainpaintingsphotoantique
Save money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Save money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9449722/save-money-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Historical Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Dorothy Dwin
Historical Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Dorothy Dwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086051/historical-printed-textile-c-1940-dorothy-dwinFree Image from public domain license
Money management Instagram post template, editable text
Money management Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597013/money-management-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bandbox (1940) by Dorothy Dwin
Bandbox (1940) by Dorothy Dwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085377/bandbox-1940-dorothy-dwinFree Image from public domain license
Vintage transportation, editable train and ship set, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage transportation, editable train and ship set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059466/vintage-transportation-editable-train-and-ship-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Jar (1940) by Dorothy Dwin
Jar (1940) by Dorothy Dwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086153/jar-1940-dorothy-dwinFree Image from public domain license
Paper piggy bank, money saving collage, editable design
Paper piggy bank, money saving collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806583/paper-piggy-bank-money-saving-collage-editable-designView license
Printed Textile (1940) by Dorothy Dwin
Printed Textile (1940) by Dorothy Dwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086554/printed-textile-1940-dorothy-dwinFree Image from public domain license
Investor finding, man holding magnifying glass, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
Investor finding, man holding magnifying glass, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9525935/png-aesthetic-banking-banknoteView license
Pin (1940) by Dorothy Dwin
Pin (1940) by Dorothy Dwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089539/pin-1940-dorothy-dwinFree Image from public domain license
Editable 3D treasure box design element set
Editable 3D treasure box design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213053/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView license
Slipper (c. 1941) by Dorothy Dwin
Slipper (c. 1941) by Dorothy Dwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088145/slipper-c-1941-dorothy-dwinFree Image from public domain license
Editable 3D treasure box design element set
Editable 3D treasure box design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213052/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView license
Buttons (1941) by Dorothy Dwin
Buttons (1941) by Dorothy Dwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087420/buttons-1941-dorothy-dwinFree Image from public domain license
Editable 3D treasure box design element set
Editable 3D treasure box design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213109/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView license
Runner (1939) by Dorothy Dwin
Runner (1939) by Dorothy Dwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084436/runner-1939-dorothy-dwinFree Image from public domain license
Editable 3D treasure box design element set
Editable 3D treasure box design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213194/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView license
Cuff Links (1935/1942) by Dorothy Dwin
Cuff Links (1935/1942) by Dorothy Dwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059963/cuff-links-19351942-dorothy-dwinFree Image from public domain license
Editable 3D treasure box design element set
Editable 3D treasure box design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213188/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView license
Pin (c. 1940) by Dorothy Dwin
Pin (c. 1940) by Dorothy Dwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089528/pin-c-1940-dorothy-dwinFree Image from public domain license
Investor finding, man holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
Investor finding, man holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9513070/investor-finding-man-holding-megaphone-editable-finance-remixed-rawpixelView license
Silver Teapot (c. 1938) by Dorothy Dwin
Silver Teapot (c. 1938) by Dorothy Dwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081637/silver-teapot-c-1938-dorothy-dwinFree Image from public domain license
Time is money quote Instagram post template
Time is money quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729800/time-money-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Braided Rawhide Bottom Chair (c. 1940) by Dorothy Johnson
Braided Rawhide Bottom Chair (c. 1940) by Dorothy Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089019/braided-rawhide-bottom-chair-c-1940-dorothy-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Money bag & gold coins, finance remix, editable design
Money bag & gold coins, finance remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157361/money-bag-gold-coins-finance-remix-editable-designView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089402/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1940-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Money bag & gold coins png, finance remix, editable design
Money bag & gold coins png, finance remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10159137/money-bag-gold-coins-png-finance-remix-editable-designView license
Plaque (c. 1940) by Virgil A Liberto
Plaque (c. 1940) by Virgil A Liberto
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086479/plaque-c-1940-virgil-libertoFree Image from public domain license
Money bag & gold coins, finance remix, editable design
Money bag & gold coins, finance remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158551/money-bag-gold-coins-finance-remix-editable-designView license
Silver Beaker (c. 1938) by Dorothy Dwin
Silver Beaker (c. 1938) by Dorothy Dwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081567/silver-beaker-c-1938-dorothy-dwinFree Image from public domain license
Editable 3D treasure box design element set
Editable 3D treasure box design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15212933/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView license
Silver Beaker (1938) by Dorothy Dwin
Silver Beaker (1938) by Dorothy Dwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081569/silver-beaker-1938-dorothy-dwinFree Image from public domain license
Money saving solution, woman holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Money saving solution, woman holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9367447/png-aesthetic-bank-bankingView license
Butter Mold (1940) by Marie Lutrell
Butter Mold (1940) by Marie Lutrell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089065/butter-mold-1940-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain license
Investor finding, man holding magnifying glass editable, finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
Investor finding, man holding magnifying glass editable, finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566981/png-aesthetic-banking-banknoteView license
Pa. German Plate (c. 1940) by Aaron Fastovsky
Pa. German Plate (c. 1940) by Aaron Fastovsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089461/pa-german-plate-c-1940-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain license
Editable 3D treasure box design element set
Editable 3D treasure box design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15212934/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView license
Cap (c. 1940) by Dorothy M Gerhard
Cap (c. 1940) by Dorothy M Gerhard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085505/cap-c-1940-dorothy-gerhardFree Image from public domain license
Money bag & gold coins, finance remix, editable design
Money bag & gold coins, finance remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158526/money-bag-gold-coins-finance-remix-editable-designView license
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Dorothy Gernon
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Dorothy Gernon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072364/waistcoat-c-1936-dorothy-gernonFree Image from public domain license