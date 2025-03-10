rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Dancing Doll (c. 1940) by Selma Sandler
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingshat
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803127/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Dancing Doll (c. 1940) by Selma Sandler
Dancing Doll (c. 1940) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085597/dancing-doll-c-1940-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884636/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Whirligig (c. 1939) by Selma Sandler
Whirligig (c. 1939) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085213/whirligig-c-1939-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884640/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Horse with Rider (1935/1942) by Selma Sandler
Horse with Rider (1935/1942) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060934/horse-with-rider-19351942-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802988/watercolor-victorian-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Candlestick (c. 1942) by Selma Sandler
Candlestick (c. 1942) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088543/candlestick-c-1942-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10268192/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Selma Sandler
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085179/weather-vane-c-1939-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710163/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Rocking Horse (c. 1941) by Selma Sandler
Rocking Horse (c. 1941) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088006/rocking-horse-c-1941-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Toy Turkey (c. 1940) by Selma Sandler
Pa. German Toy Turkey (c. 1940) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089476/pa-german-toy-turkey-c-1940-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710160/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Dancing Doll (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Dancing Doll (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074294/dancing-doll-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803407/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Dancing Doll (c. 1939) by Mina Lowry
Dancing Doll (c. 1939) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083279/dancing-doll-c-1939-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884643/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Decoy (c. 1941) by Selma Sandler
Decoy (c. 1941) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087667/decoy-c-1941-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381749/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Iron Hitching Post (c. 1940) by George Constantine
Iron Hitching Post (c. 1940) by George Constantine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086134/iron-hitching-post-c-1940-george-constantineFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454111/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Selma Sandler
Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087133/weather-vane-c-1940-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454128/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Carved Group: "Mennonites Homeward" (c. 1939) by Selma Sandler
Carved Group: "Mennonites Homeward" (c. 1939) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082957/carved-group-mennonites-homeward-c-1939-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710626/watercolor-women-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Dancing Doll (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
Dancing Doll (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085594/dancing-doll-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710685/watercolor-women-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Leather Hat Box (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson
Leather Hat Box (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086259/leather-hat-box-c-1940-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889924/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1940) by John Hall
Doll (c. 1940) by John Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085658/doll-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Bank: Eagle (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson
Toy Bank: Eagle (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087007/toy-bank-eagle-c-1940-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Toby Figure (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
Toby Figure (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086957/toby-figure-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Woman's Shoe (c. 1940) by Daniel Marshack
Woman's Shoe (c. 1940) by Daniel Marshack
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087212/womans-shoe-c-1940-daniel-marshackFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888615/watercolor-girls-beach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Phoebe" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Doll - "Phoebe" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074431/doll-phoebe-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license