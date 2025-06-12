Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalbirdartwatercolourpublic domaindrawingpaintingssketchCut Tin Candleholder (1940) by Hal BlakeleyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 916 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3125 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseCandleholder (Candelero) Cut Tin (1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085455/candleholder-candelero-cut-tin-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10874973/flying-birds-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseCandleholder (Candelero) Cut Tin (1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085459/candleholder-candelero-cut-tin-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875169/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseCut Tin Picture Frame (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089387/cut-tin-picture-frame-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194961/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseEmbroidered Bolero Jacket (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085788/embroidered-bolero-jacket-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891333/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePulpit (1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086553/pulpit-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891283/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseStone Doorway, Carved (1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086873/stone-doorway-carved-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875064/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSpur (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086814/spur-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891365/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseVestment Chest (1940) by Hal Blakeley and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087077/vestment-chest-1940-hal-blakeley-and-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10484662/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseSpur (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086803/spur-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203814/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseBracket, for Wall (Ecclesiastical) (1939) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082792/bracket-for-wall-ecclesiastical-1939-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, Japanese bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228634/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseBaby's Shoe (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085361/babys-shoe-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor birds at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472470/editable-watercolor-birds-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseSaddle (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088028/saddle-c-1941-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife globe background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12698440/wildlife-globe-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBaptismal Font and Stand (1939) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082612/baptismal-font-and-stand-1939-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon duck gardener watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613925/cartoon-duck-gardener-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseArm Chair (1941) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087314/arm-chair-1941-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226889/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseChair (Arm) (1941) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087486/chair-arm-1941-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11224571/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseBurse and Chalice Veil (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley and Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089053/burse-and-chalice-veil-c-1940-hal-blakeley-and-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226950/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseBench (1937) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073013/bench-1937-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473315/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePainted Wall-stand for Flowers, etc. (1939) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084177/painted-wall-stand-for-flowers-etc-1939-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11177940/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseCut Tin Candleholder (Candelero) (1936) by Irene M Burgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065386/cut-tin-candleholder-candelero-1936-irene-burgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473313/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDoll - "Rachel" (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087693/doll-rachel-c-1941-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license