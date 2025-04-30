rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pa. German Birth Certificate (Waltman #3) (c. 1940) by Emma M Krumrine
Save
Edit Image
animalbirdpatternartwatercolourcertificatepublic domainenvelope
Chinese peacock, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Chinese peacock, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716064/chinese-peacock-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Fraktur - Birth and Baptismal Certificate (1935/1942) by Emma M Krumrine
Fraktur - Birth and Baptismal Certificate (1935/1942) by Emma M Krumrine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060627/fraktur-birth-and-baptismal-certificate-19351942-emma-krumrineFree Image from public domain license
Chinese peacock, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Chinese peacock, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12719581/chinese-peacock-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pa. German Birth Certificate (c. 1940) by Ethelbert Brown
Pa. German Birth Certificate (c. 1940) by Ethelbert Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086445/pa-german-birth-certificate-c-1940-ethelbert-brownFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511472/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pa. German Birth Certificate (c. 1939) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Birth Certificate (c. 1939) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084082/pa-german-birth-certificate-c-1939-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563308/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pa. German Birth Certificate (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
Pa. German Birth Certificate (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084077/pa-german-birth-certificate-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507539/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pa. German Birth Certificate (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
Pa. German Birth Certificate (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076031/pa-german-birth-certificate-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
School reading award Instagram post template, editable social media ad
School reading award Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8879566/school-reading-award-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Pa. German Birth Certificate (c. 1939) by Albert Levone
Pa. German Birth Certificate (c. 1939) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084084/pa-german-birth-certificate-c-1939-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
School reading award Instagram story template, editable text & design
School reading award Instagram story template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8879926/school-reading-award-instagram-story-template-editable-text-designView license
Birth Certificate (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
Birth Certificate (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085442/birth-certificate-c-1940-charles-roadmanFree Image from public domain license
School reading award blog banner template, editable text & design
School reading award blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8879925/school-reading-award-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Portion of Birth Certificate (c. 1940) by Albert Levone
Portion of Birth Certificate (c. 1940) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086498/portion-birth-certificate-c-1940-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563298/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pa. German Birth Certificate (c. 1940) by Albert Levone
Pa. German Birth Certificate (c. 1940) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086452/pa-german-birth-certificate-c-1940-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Parrot flowers background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Parrot flowers background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703570/parrot-flowers-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Unframed Birth Certificate (c. 1940) by Edward White
Unframed Birth Certificate (c. 1940) by Edward White
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087043/unframed-birth-certificate-c-1940-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511504/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView license
Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064124/applique-quilt-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Chinese peacock iPhone wallpaper, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Chinese peacock iPhone wallpaper, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785873/png-android-wallpaper-animal-wildlifeView license
Birth Certificate by Samuel Slank
Birth Certificate by Samuel Slank
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265579/birth-certificate-samuel-slankFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563313/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pa. German Illustrated Fractur (c. 1939) by Jerry Guinta
Pa. German Illustrated Fractur (c. 1939) by Jerry Guinta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084136/pa-german-illustrated-fractur-c-1939-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain license
Exotic birds background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Exotic birds background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708329/exotic-birds-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Carmel Wilson
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Carmel Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089270/coverlet-c-1940-carmel-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Chinese peacock iPhone wallpaper, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Chinese peacock iPhone wallpaper, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785880/png-android-wallpaper-animal-wildlifeView license
Sampler (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Sampler (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076844/sampler-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Elegant watercolor aesthetic illustrations, editable element set
Elegant watercolor aesthetic illustrations, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16414828/elegant-watercolor-aesthetic-illustrations-editable-element-setView license
Pa. German Birth Certificate (c. 1936) by Albert Levone
Pa. German Birth Certificate (c. 1936) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067330/pa-german-birth-certificate-c-1936-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Pa. German Birth Certificate (1937) by Elmer G Anderson
Pa. German Birth Certificate (1937) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076025/pa-german-birth-certificate-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Study vlog poster template, editable text and design
Study vlog poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686091/study-vlog-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pa. German Birth Certificate (c. 1936) by Glenn Pearce
Pa. German Birth Certificate (c. 1936) by Glenn Pearce
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067328/pa-german-birth-certificate-c-1936-glenn-pearceFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Illuminated Psalm (c. 1939) by Elmer R Kottcamp
Illuminated Psalm (c. 1939) by Elmer R Kottcamp
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083806/illuminated-psalm-c-1939-elmer-kottcampFree Image from public domain license
Certificate of achievement Instagram post template, editable text
Certificate of achievement Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817295/certificate-achievement-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Table Scarf (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Table Scarf (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077571/table-scarf-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license