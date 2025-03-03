Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsinsectbutterphotoPa. German Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Charlotte AngusOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 882 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4078 x 2997 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarExotic peacock bird in jungle, editable paper craft collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521181/exotic-peacock-bird-jungle-editable-paper-craft-collageView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089402/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1940-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseExotic peacock bird in jungle, editable paper craft collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512896/exotic-peacock-bird-jungle-editable-paper-craft-collageView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089401/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1940-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10349580/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080709/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893379/watercolor-butterflies-flower-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080731/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872826/watercolor-butterflies-flower-png-element-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080689/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893425/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080723/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872924/watercolor-butterflies-flower-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080718/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10873284/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080724/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893353/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080722/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licensePa. German Butter Mold (1935/1942) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061426/pa-german-butter-mold-19351942-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseFloral ginger cat, washi tape collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548245/floral-ginger-cat-washi-tape-collage-elementView licensePa. German Plate (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080820/pa-german-plate-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor daisy frame background, Spring floral illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531218/watercolor-daisy-frame-background-spring-floral-illustration-editable-remixView licensePa. German Pie Plate (c. 1936) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067414/pa-german-pie-plate-c-1936-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196772/watercolor-butterflies-editable-remix-designView licenseHat Rack (Shaped Like Ox Yoke) (c. 1939) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083738/hat-rack-shaped-like-yoke-c-1939-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10483162/watercolor-butterflies-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Fractur Design (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076098/pa-german-fractur-design-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10259646/watercolor-butterflies-editable-remix-designView licenseWoven Coverlet (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087269/woven-coverlet-c-1940-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10481967/watercolor-butterflies-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Plate (c. 1936) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067413/pa-german-plate-c-1936-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseColorful caterpillar, editable paper craft collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511599/colorful-caterpillar-editable-paper-craft-collageView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080726/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain licenseCute rabbit sticker, Easter illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697951/cute-rabbit-sticker-easter-illustrationView licensePa. German Plate (c. 1936) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067440/pa-german-plate-c-1936-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn butterflies aesthetic collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548994/autumn-butterflies-aesthetic-collage-elementView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086085/hooked-rug-c-1940-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor daisy frame background, Spring floral illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531463/watercolor-daisy-frame-background-spring-floral-illustration-editable-remixView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089410/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1940-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license